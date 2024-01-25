Having rashes around mouth? Try these Perioral Dermatitis home remedies

Perioral dermatitis is a type of rash that appears on the face, covering the area around the mouth, and extending towards the cheeks but it is something that can easily be fixed by home remedies. This form of rash can also be found around the forehead or the eyes, but the probability for this is quite low.

Perioral dermatitis is mostly found in women aged 16 to 45 and this is not usually seen in men or children.

This condition starts with redness on the skin. In the next stage, the redness leads to small pus-filled lumps along with peeling skin. It gives a burning sensation, quite similar to acne.

In this article, we will discuss about the causes of perioral dermatitis and its home remedies.

Perioral dermatitis home remedies: Causes of perioral dermatitis

The exact cause of this condition is not known. However, many believe that the reason behind this situation could be due to various factors. There are cosmetic products and dental essentials, rich in fluoride, which can also contribute to the condition.

The solution to this condition is quite simple. You just have to avoid using steroid creams and several cosmetic products related to this condition. As a solution, topical and oral antibiotics are also suggested in case of perioral dermatitis.

Perioral Dermatitis Home Remedies

Other than antibiotics and other mentioned treatment options, there are perioral dermatitis home remedies that are equally effective. They can mitigate the issue of perioral dermatitis.

But various people have different types of skin and everyone's skin reacts differently to at-home treatments. If any one of the treatments exacerbates the situation, then immediately stopping that treatment is suggested.

Some perioral dermatitis home remedies are mentioned below:

Apple Cider Vinegar

This could be very useful as its properties can effectively help provide relief from perioral dermatitis. (Image by 8photo on Freepik)

Apple cider vinegar is a known item which is used for overall health. The fact that it contains malic acid, vitamins, and various minerals makes it a vital component that can contribute to help nourishing your skin.

Moreover, its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties help you get relief from the infection and provide you with smoothness.

Turmeric

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can be beneficial and act as a good remedy for this condition. (Image by jigsawstocker on Freepik)

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties. When combined with other ingredients to make a paste, it facilitates relief from perioral dermatitis. It has been found that turmeric can improve the production of collagen. This enables the enhancement of the skin.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E capsules help to heal skin and it is safe enough to apply directly to the face or the specific areas that are affected due to infections. You can also go for the creams and lotions that contain Vitamin E.

Honey

Honey is a major component when it comes to skin problems as it contains antibacterial and antiseptic qualities. These properties of honey are exploited and it is used as a perioral dermatitis home remedy.

Virgin coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil contains lauric acid and its antimicrobial properties help moisturize the skin when applied to the affected areas several times a day.

Calendula

Again, the anti-inflammatory properties of this cream are suitable for the treatment of this condition. (image by Freepik on Freepik)

Calendula cream has many properties such as antibacterial, antifungal, and moisturizing qualities that facilitate smoothening of the affected areas and mitigate irritation that is caused by perioral dermatitis.

In a nutshell, we learned that perioral dermatitis is a face rash that can be fixed by perioral dermatitis home remedies. However, there is a chance that these treatments might have a worse effect on your skin. In such cases, it is advised to discontinue the treatment immediately in order to maintain healthy skin.