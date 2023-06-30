WATCH: Woman shames gym-goer for working out while she records herself

A woman has been seen shaming a person for working out while she was filming a video in the gym for her social media. Later, as she uploaded the video on her Instagram story, the lady added a paragraph shaming the guy and tagging him to be invading her private space.

Incidents like this have been reportedly increasing in gyms, and it has been a while since people started to get frustrated when someone else gets in the frame of the video. Fortunately, people are getting to know about the etiquettes they need to follow while working which will in turn fix the ambiance.

A woman calls out a person at the gym just for working out while she was filming

Joey Swoll @TheJoeySwoll You don't get to selfishly hog equipment if you're supersetting 2-3 others exercises while people are waiting and you don't get to tell people they can't be in "your video space" if they're using a machine in your frame. And NOT everything needs to be posted on social media!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You don't get to selfishly hog equipment if you're supersetting 2-3 others exercises while people are waiting and you don't get to tell people they can't be in "your video space" if they're using a machine in your frame. And NOT everything needs to be posted on social media!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yNXEf5E4er

The woman who was working out recorded the other man who was using the hyperextension machine. Both of them were present in the same space at the exact same time. According to the lady, the man was working out on his own and had nothing to do with her, but she did not approve when the man came and started using the machine.

The woman mentioned not being happy with the other person suddenly bumping in as she was about to use the same hyperextension machine for her super-set. Her post had the following text:

I was using the hyperextension machine and doing sets back and fourth & no lie this man was 4 inches from my *** each time I tried to finish my sets be of how I set up My little space to film & he so rudly took the machine and went in my frame. Like sir, you clearly saw me doin something.

The internet reacts to the incident following her post

As she posted the video on her Instagram story, fitness influencers like Joey Swoll came forward to speak about the situation and put their own opinion about it.

🇺🇸O.G.Starwars 🪶💫 🕉🧘🏻‍♀️ @OGStarwarsAB @TheJoeySwoll No you don’t hog equipment. Usually there is collaboration between those who need equipment too. At least I’m courteous with others - especially if the gym is packed. I may take a picture, I just don’t have time to record. I’m there to work. @TheJoeySwoll No you don’t hog equipment. Usually there is collaboration between those who need equipment too. At least I’m courteous with others - especially if the gym is packed. I may take a picture, I just don’t have time to record. I’m there to work.

There are a few other people from different backgrounds who stood up to speak about it as well. Some of them spoke about the mutual agreement they share with the other person working out on the same machine.

¯\_ (ツ)_/¯ @bulletinmybeard @TheJoeySwoll All gyms should just ban and prohibit cameras and recordings as such and we good. I do not understand why this is "still" such a thing. I really hope other TikTok users recognize those gyms and file reports. This has to stop. @TheJoeySwoll All gyms should just ban and prohibit cameras and recordings as such and we good. I do not understand why this is "still" such a thing. I really hope other TikTok users recognize those gyms and file reports. This has to stop.

There were a few who stood on the disagreement of using cameras while others are working out in the same place as the individual with the camera.

Justin Shanlian @BATMANShanlian



If someone is filming I go to the other side of the gym or leave…. @TheJoeySwoll I go to the gym 3-5 days a week. I’m horrified that someone will be taking a video of me while I’m working out & one day I’ll see myself on someone’s social media page looking for clout.If someone is filming I go to the other side of the gym or leave…. @TheJoeySwoll I go to the gym 3-5 days a week. I’m horrified that someone will be taking a video of me while I’m working out & one day I’ll see myself on someone’s social media page looking for clout. If someone is filming I go to the other side of the gym or leave….

A proper decorum in the gym would really turn out to be helpful for people who are just there to work out according to the people who reacted.

KING D BLU 🤴 @dannyblu6

Maybe it’s because they don’t do gym inductions before signing up now, there an opinion but not… @TheJoeySwoll My gyms, full of the gym goers that love to hog equipment ie doing super sets… also I don’t know what happened but there seem to be a new trend of not putting their weight away.Maybe it’s because they don’t do gym inductions before signing up now, there an opinion but not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @TheJoeySwoll My gyms, full of the gym goers that love to hog equipment ie doing super sets… also I don’t know what happened but there seem to be a new trend of not putting their weight away. Maybe it’s because they don’t do gym inductions before signing up now, there an opinion but not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While others shared their own experiences regarding the ordeals they faced in their gyms.

Obby @fatassonthebeat



i’m convinced these ppl post these on purpose now so u duet them. its a weird world dude @TheJoeySwoll these videos are the reason i slowly started acquiring home gym equipment. not gonna go to the gym to better myself and have to deal with these tiktok loser’s using me for clout.i’m convinced these ppl post these on purpose now so u duet them. its a weird world dude @TheJoeySwoll these videos are the reason i slowly started acquiring home gym equipment. not gonna go to the gym to better myself and have to deal with these tiktok loser’s using me for clout. i’m convinced these ppl post these on purpose now so u duet them. its a weird world dude

However, none of them involved themselves in the act of disrespecting the woman who uploaded the video, they acknowledged the mistake and made everyone aware not to commit anything of that sort.

