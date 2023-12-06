Signs of Anti-Social Personality That You Should Watch Out For

Anti-social personality is one of the most stigmatized traits that we know of. Often, it is assumed that just because some people have anti-social traits, they're probably the worst people one can ever meet. This is frequently because of their dramatic portrayals on the internet or in the movies.

Have you ever come across a person who seems to dance to the tune of their own music, with no regard for the emotions of others or who doesn't conform to societal norms? This specific behavioral characteristic may be suggestive of a personality trait that's referred to as an anti-social personality.

Anti-social personality is usually misunderstood and isn't just about avoiding social interactions. It explores deeper into the behavioral patterns that challenge traditional social norms.

What Is an Anti-social Personality?

Anti-social personality is characterized by behavioral patterns such as a decline in empathy and a strong disregard for the emotions, rights, and wellness of others.

People with this personality characteristic typically showcase manipulative, impulsive, and deceitful inclinations. They may also choose to strongly overlook certain societal norms and rules, frequently engaging in behaviors that may result in legal consequences.

Five Signs That You or Your Loved Ones Might Have an Anti-social Personality

Knowing these symptoms clearly can unearth the underlying issues and concerns. This can also prompt you to seek professional assistance for the correct diagnosis and care. A person with these traits may be at risk of developing anti-social personality disorder, but that may not always be the case.

1. Rule violation

You may recurrently defy rules and other norms without a single thought. It can be small violations or prominent breaches. A person with an anti-social personality usually showcases a cycle of disregard for pre-existing rules and regulations. You can slowly become very vocal and convincing about your intentions to break the established norms in society.

2. Deceitfulness

Recurrently lying, altering, or manipulating truths and acts of deception for immediate gain are characteristic traits of Cluster B personality disorders. These people are highly skilled at manipulating their way through various scenarios to reach their personal objectives.

3. Lack of empathy

A similar trait is the lack of empathy or remorse for people around and their own actions. People suffering from this disorder may try to justify their behaviors or associate it with the weak points of people around them, without admitting their part. The unwillingness to comprehend or empathize with other people's feelings, hardships, or perspectives is also a prominent trait.

4. Temper tantrums

One of the common signs that you are anti social is a tendency to have a short temper, particularly when you are faced with or questioned regarding your behavior.

This trait can easily affect interpersonal relationships as well as your quality of life because people may be faced with countless uncertainties. However, your reaction will continue to be the same, limiting your well-being.

5. Narcissistic charm

People with anti-social personality traits usually showcase a narcissistic charm, which initially empowers them to be seen as friendly, pleasing, and delightful, thus masking their latent intentions.

This mask helps them function in daily societal transactions, and they come off as charming to people around them. It's only later that their true characteristics are put to the test.

While identification of these symptoms can hint towards anti-social personality characteristics, it's vital not to misdiagnose individuals. Moreover, all signs may not be demonstrated in an individual, and the intensity of the signs may differ as well.

Obtaining a clear understanding of anti-social personality can assist greatly in identifying and addressing the behaviors linked to the condition. Being open to professional support and care is of great significance.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

