Single-Leg Hip Thrust: The Best Exercise for a Bubble Butt

The single-leg hip thrust stands out as a potent lower-body workout, primarily engaging the gluteal muscles, hamstrings, and lower back. This exercise unfolds as one lifts their hips off the ground, supporting the body weight on a single foot while the other leg projects forward, straight, and steady.

Such an action allows for unilateral muscle engagement, offering a strategic approach to rectifying muscle imbalances while bolstering overall stability of the body. Incorporating this exercise into strength training and rehabilitation routines offers significant benefits, notably in augmenting hip muscle strength and core stability.

This enhancement can contribute to a diminished risk of sustaining injuries. The focused nature of the single-leg hip thrust, working one leg at a time, fosters a more balanced muscle development and improves functional strength.

Performing the Single-Leg Hip Thrust

Single-leg hip thrust for glutes (Image via Shutterstock)

Setup:

Find a flat surface or mat and sit down with your back against a bench or box.

Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Extend one leg straight out in front of you, keeping it elevated throughout the exercise.

Hand Placement:

Place your hands on the floor beside your hips, fingers pointing toward your feet, for support and balance.

Hip Position:

Engage your core and press your planted foot firmly into the ground.

Lift your hips off the ground, driving through your planted heel, and keep your extended leg straight.

Hip Thrust:

As you lift your hips, focus on squeezing your glutes at the top of the movement.

Your body should form a straight line from your shoulders to your extended foot.

Ensure your knee and hip of the extended leg are in line with each other.

Lowering:

Lower your hips back down toward the ground, but do not let them touch the floor.

Maintain tension in your glutes and core throughout the movement.

Repetition:

Perform the desired number of repetitions on one leg before switching to the other.

Aim for 8-12 reps per leg for 2-3 sets, depending on your fitness level.

Breathing:

Inhale as you lower your hips.

Exhale as you thrust your hips upward.

How Effective Is the Single-Leg Hip Thrust to Achieve Rounded Glutes?

Single-leg hip thrust for glutes (Image via Shutterstock)

Gluteus Maximus: At the core of the single-leg hip thrust exercise lies the gluteus maximus, the most voluminous muscle within the gluteal group. This muscle comes into play intensely during the exercise. As you elevate your hips, the gluteus maximus contracts robustly to extend the hip joint. This forceful contraction is a key factor in augmenting the overall volume and shapeliness of the buttocks.

Medius and Minimus: Beyond the gluteus maximus, the gluteus medius and minimus muscles—situated at the lateral aspect of the hips—also take on a crucial supportive role. These muscles work to stabilize and uphold the pelvis during the dynamic motion of the exercise.

They are instrumental in sustaining proper alignment and equilibrium, which contributes to the symmetrical and sculpted aesthetic of the glutes, warding off any tendencies toward a flat or disproportionate appearance.

Lower Glutes: The exercise also zeroes in on the lower part of the gluteal muscles, commonly known as the "lower glutes." This segment is pivotal for creating the contour that defines the bottom of the buttocks.

Single-leg hip thrust for glutes (Image via Shutterstock)

The targeted activation of the lower glutes through the single-leg hip thrust serves to accentuate this curvature, fostering a more pronounced and elevated contour of the glutes.

Upper Glutes: While the exercise spotlights the lower glutes, the upper glutes are not bystanders. They engage as well, primarily to stabilize the hips and support a neutral position of the spine throughout the movement.

Developing both the upper and lower sections of the gluteus maximus is indispensable for achieving a harmonious and full gluteal appearance.

To conclude, the single-leg hip thrust effectively targets and enhances the gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus for balanced, robust glute development.