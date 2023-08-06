The 25-7-2 workout: A simple way to get great cardio on StairMaster

Are you looking for a simple way to get a great cardio workout? If so, the 25-7-2 workout could be a great option for you.

It's a short but challenging workout that can help you burn calories, build muscle and improve your cardiovascular health.

What is the 25-7-2 StairMaster workout?

StairMaster Workout (Image via Freepik/Janvi_Indy)

The 25-7-2 workout is a simple workout that involves setting the StairMaster to level 7 and climbing for 25 minutes twice a week. That's it.

There's no need to hold onto the handrails, and you can even watch TV or listen to music while you're working out.

Benefits of 25-7-2 workout

Imrpoved cardio (Image via Freepik/)

The 25-7-2 StairMaster workout has many benefits, including:

Burning calories: The 25-7-2 workout is a great way to burn calories. In fact, you can burn up to 300 calories in just 25 minutes.

Building muscle: The StairMaster is a great way to build muscle, especially in the legs and glutes.

Improving cardiovascular health: The 25-7-2 workout is a great way to improve cardiovascular health. It can help to lower blood pressure, cholesterol and risk of heart disease.

Improving mood: Exercise is a great way to improve your mood. The 25-7-2 workout can help reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

How to do the 25-7-2 StairMaster workout

Cool down with light cardio (Image via Freepik)

Here's how to do the 25-7-2 StairMaster workout:

Warm up: Start by walking or jogging for five minutes to warm up your body.

Set the StairMaster to level 7: This is a challenging level, but it's not too difficult that you won't be able to finish the workout.

Climb for 25 minutes: Keep your pace consistent throughout the workout.

Cool down: Finish the workout with five minutes of light cardio, like walking or biking.

Tips for getting the most out of the 25-7-2 StairMaster workout

Stay hydrated (Image via Freepik/Senivpetro)

Here are a few tips for getting the most out of the 25-7-2 StairMaster workout:

Warm up before you start: Warming up will help to prevent any possible injuries.

Drink plenty of water: Staying hydrated is important for overall health and well-being, especially during exercise.

Listen to your body, and take breaks: If you're feeling any kind of pain, stop the workout and rest.

Gradually increase the intensity: As you get fitter, you can increase the intensity of your workout by setting the StairMaster to a higher level or by climbing for a longer period of time.

Muscle groups worked in 25-7-2 workout

Stronger legs (Image via Freepik)

The 25-7-2 workout works a variety of muscle groups, including:

Quadriceps: The quadriceps are the large muscles in the front of the thighs. They're responsible for extending the knees and helping you to climb the StairMaster.

Hamstrings: The hamstrings are the large muscles in the back of the thighs. They're responsible for flexing the knees and helping you to descend the StairMaster.

Glutes: The glutes are the large muscles in the buttocks. They're responsible for extending the hips and helping you to move your legs up and down on the StairMaster.

Calves: The calves are the muscles in the back of your lower legs. They're responsible for plantar flexing your feet and helping you to push off the StairMaster steps.

Common mistakes to avoid when doing 25-7-2 workout

Cool down after a workout (Image via Freepik)

There are a few common mistakes to avoid when doing the 25-7-2 workout. These include:

Holding onto the handrails: Holding onto the handrails takes the weight off your legs and can make the workout less effective.

Going too fast: Going too fast can increase your risk of injury.

Not warming up or cooling down: Warming up and cooling down can help prevent injuries.

The 25-7-2 StairMaster workout is a great way to get a quick and effective cardio workout.

It's easy to do and can help you burn calories, build muscle and improve cardiovascular health. So what are you waiting for? Give it a try today.