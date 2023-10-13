The best way of having dry fruits you need to know about

There can be a debate about the best way to consume dry fruits, which can ensure utmost nutrient absorption. To get the most nutritional value from dry fruits, it's best to eat them in their natural state without added sugars or preservatives. Consuming them unsweetened helps maintain their nutrient profile.

Giving dry fruits a short soak or a light toast can make it easier for your body to access its nutrients, as this process can reduce certain compounds that hinder absorption. When you pair dry fruits with vitamin C-rich foods, like oranges or strawberries, it can boost your body's ability to absorb iron and other essential minerals.

The best way to have dry fruits

Dry fruit (Image via Pexels/Lorena Galeano)

1. Almonds

For those with a predominant vata constitution, almonds, especially when soaked and skinless, offer a nourishing and grounding effect. Those with a pitta constitution might find soaked almonds more agreeable.

For individuals with a dominant kapha constitution, almonds are a preferred choice among nuts because of their astringent quality. Nonetheless, even they should consume almonds with discretion.

2. Cashews

Cashews serve as a grounding food for people who are vata-dominant, helping to harmonize the characteristics of Vata. But for those leaning towards the pitta side, an overconsumption of cashews might result in a heating effect.

Given their oily and heavy nature, individuals with a kapha dominance should approach cashews with moderation.

3. Dried figs

Dry fruit (Image via Pexels/Marta Branco)

Figs, with their nourishing and sweet attributes, counteract the dry tendencies of those who are vata-dominant. For those leaning towards the pitta side, it's wise to consume figs judiciously as they can introduce some warmth.

On the other hand, because of their sweet and dense nature, figs might amplify kapha tendencies if overeaten.

4. Dates

For those predominantly vata in nature, dates have a grounding influence and are beneficial because of their rechan (laxative) properties. While people with a pitta constitution can enjoy dates, they should be cautious not to overindulge as dates can introduce warmth.

Those with a kapha-dominant constitution should bear in mind that dates, being dense and sweet, are best enjoyed in measured quantities.

5. Walnuts

Walnuts, owing to their faintly astringent nature, should be consumed in balance by those with a vata dominance to prevent constipation. They have a warm and nourishing essence, making them suitable for pitta-dominant individuals only in restrained amounts. Their heavy and oily characteristics suggest that kapha-dominant individuals should enjoy them sparingly.

Here are the benefits offered

Dry fruit (Image via Pexels/Mehran)

Enhanced Digestion: When you soak dry fruits overnight, they become softer, making them easier to chew and gentler to digest. This simple step can be a boon for those who grapple with a delicate digestive system.

Nutrient Density: The nutritional wealth of dry fruits, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, is noteworthy. Regularly weaving them into your meals can be a strategic move to stave off nutrient deficiencies and fortify overall health.

Heart Health: A spectrum of dry fruits, with almonds and walnuts taking the lead, wear the badge of being heart-friendly. Regularly relishing them can be a heart-smart strategy, possibly curtailing cholesterol levels and diminishing cardiovascular disease risks.

Skin and Hair Health: With their rich assembly of vitamins and antioxidants, dry fruits can be allies in nurturing radiant skin and lustrous hair. They might also offer a hand in dialing down visible signs of aging.

Dry fruit (Image via Pexels/Naim)

Stress Reduction: Certain nuts, with almonds as an example, are endowed with magnesium. This mineral can cast a soothing spell on the nervous system, potentially easing stress and ushering in restful sleep.

Bone Health: Figs stand out for their calcium content. Making them a part of your dietary choices can be a step toward ensuring robust and resilient bones.

Antioxidant Defense: A generous antioxidant quotient in various dry fruits acts as a shield, safeguarding the body from the onslaught of free radicals and oxidative tension, potentially trimming down the risk of certain chronic ailments.

Now that you know when and how to consume your favorite dry fruit for effective nutrient absorption and to avail plenty of other benefits. Just make sure not to overeat, as they can make you gain weight.