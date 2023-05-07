The power of carrier oils for hair: transform your hair care routine

Carrier oils for hair are the unsung heroes of the natural hair community. They can be used as an alternative to traditional shampoos and conditioners, or they can supplement your beauty regimen with essential nutrients that help maintain moisture and elasticity.

In this guide we'll take a look at how carrier oils work, what they're good for, and how you can use them in your own hair care routine!

Why are carrier oils so important?

Carrier oils can be a base ingredient in hair oils or they can be used alone. They're also used to dilute essential oils, which makes them more manageable and helps the texture of your hair oil feel less greasy. Most importantly, carrier oils work as an emollient to help hair oils penetrate the strands.

helps improve your hair texture. (image via pexels / mareefe)

Carrier oils come from nuts, seeds and fruits which means they're packed with vitamins A & E (antioxidants), fatty acids like omega 3 & 6 fatty acids that are great for healthy hair growth, as well as minerals like magnesium & potassium that aid in keeping moisture levels balanced within the scalp tissue so you don't get dryness or flakiness on top of those split ends!

How to use carrier oils for hair growth?

There are two ways to use carrier oils on your hair: you can apply them directly to your scalp and massage them in, or you can add a few drops of oil into your favorite conditioner and apply it as normal.

Either way, the goal is to leave the oil on for at least 30 minutes before rinsing out with cool water (or using a towel).

1) Hair health and growth

Carrier oils are derived from the fatty part of plants and can be used as a base for essential oils. They're often used in natural remedies because they're gentle on skin and hair, but they also have some powerful benefits for your hair health and growth.

nourishes your scalp. (image via unsplash / tamara bellis)

Carrier oils help to condition and nourish the scalp, reducing dryness that can lead to breakage or split ends. They also have anti-inflammatory properties that make them great for preventing thinning hair (which is caused by inflammation).

2) Prevents breakage, split ends and thinning hair

Carrier oils for hair can also be used to help prevent breakage, split ends and thinning hair. Good carriers for this purpose include coconut oil, argan oil, and sweet almond oil.

prevents breakage and thinning. (image via unsplash / niklas )

To use carrier oils on hair:

Apply the desired amount of carrier oil to damp hair (preferably at night).

Massage into scalp for several minutes before washing out with warm water in the morning or evening before bedtime.

3) Frizz control and shine

If you have frizzy hair, carrier oils are an excellent way to combat the problem. A few drops of argan or sweet almond oil can be applied directly to the ends of your hair before bedtime. Leave it in overnight, then shampoo out in the morning.

prevents frizzy hair (image via unsplash / averie )

If you're looking for shine, try mixing your favorite carrier oil with a little bit of coconut oil and applying it directly to damp hair after showering or bathing.

4) Helps dry, damaged and brittle hair

Carriers oils are a great way to add moisture to your hair and scalp. They're also helpful for treating dandruff, dry scalp and gray hair.

If you have dry and damaged hair that needs some TLC, try adding argan oil into the mix! Argan oil is rich in fatty acids which help repair damaged strands from the inside out.

manages dry and brittle hair. (image via unsplash / tyler mcrobert)

It's also got anti-aging benefits so it can help fight against breaking off even more strands. If you want something a bit lighter but still moisturizing on the surface level, try jojoba or coconut oil as well!

5) Carrier oils for gray hair or graying hair

Carrier oils are a great way to keep your gray or graying hair healthy and strong. They contain essential fatty acids like omega-3, omega-6 and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), which help prevent hair loss. Carriers also have anti-inflammatory properties that can nourish the scalp, preventing dryness and dandruff.

prevents graying of hair. (image via pexels / anna shvets)

Carriers are best used as a base oil in your DIY hair mask recipes because they don't have any added scents or colors that could interfere with the other ingredients in your mix. The best carrier oils include sweet almond oil, coconut oil and jojoba oil.

The takeaway from this post is that carrier oils are an essential part of your hair care routine. They can help you achieve healthier, more beautiful locks, but only if you use them correctly!

Poll : 0 votes