Top 10 worst mental illnesses: do you recognise the deadliest?

People use the term 'mental illness' a lot lately. It can make people think that the worst mental illnesses are the same. But there are many different kinds of mental illnesses, and certain ones are more prevalent than others.

Mental illnesses are patterns of psychological symptoms that affect more than one part of a person's life. The person with these conditions feels bad because of the symptoms.

The top 10 worst mental illnesses: Which one is the deadliest?

Mental illness is a broad term for a wide range of ailments that influence your mood, how you think, and how you act.

Millions of people around the world have a mental illness, which can cause a lot of pain and make it hard to go about daily life. Even though there have been improvements in diagnosing and treating mental illnesses, some are still hard to deal with and can have terrible effects on the person and those closest to them.

Here's the list of the 10 worst mental illnesses, which cause major problems in a person's life and pose a major threat to their mental health and well-being.

1) Eating disorders

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of all mental disorders. At some stage in their lives, eating disorders affect 0.9 percent of women and 0.3 percent of men.

Eating disorders, like other mental disorders, can have a genetic component. Frequently, individuals also suffer from anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder in addition to an eating disorder.

2) Schizophrenia

It is among the worst mental illnesses that make you lose touch with the real world. People with schizophrenia may hear sounds that other people don't hear, or they may think that other people can read their minds, control their thoughts, or plan to hurt them.

They might think things that aren't true or have wrong ideas about what's going on around them.

3) Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism spectrum disorder is marked by problems with social interaction and communication that last for a long time and by limited and recurrent patterns of behavior.

Since people with this disorder lie on a spectrum, they may show deficits in some areas of their lives but excel in others.

4) Mania

Mania is a distinct time of having a high, expansive, or agitated mood along with a lot more energy and activity. During manic episodes, people can sometimes feel distracted, irritable, and overly sure of themselves.

As mania gets worse, psychotic signs like grandiose hallucinations and delusions may start to show up.

5) Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD)

This is a mental disorder in which people don't care about other people's rights and don't feel respect for them. People with Anti social personality disorder may break the law, lie or deceive others to get what they want or act impulsively.

ASPD is not fully understood, but it may be caused by a combination of environmental, genetic, and psychological factors.

6) Major depressive disorder

Depression is characterized by sadness, hopelessness, and a lack of interest or enjoyment in daily activities. It can substantially affect the functioning and quality of interactions. These are the most prominent symptoms, but not the only ones.

7) Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

A condition that may develop following exposure to or experience a traumatic event. It is characterized by symptoms such as flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and avoidance of trauma-related stimuli.

Due to the dramatic symptoms, it is often considered among the worst mental illness.

8) Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental illness characterized by persistent, intrusive thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors or rituals (compulsions) with the goal of reducing anxiety. OCD can substantially impair a person's daily functioning.

9) Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)

It is considered one of the worst mental illnesses and is characterized by a pattern of unstable relationships, emotions, self-image, and behavior.

Individuals with Borderline personality disorder may experience an intense dread of abandonment, struggle to regulate their emotions and engage in impulsive and self-destructive behavior.

10) Substance Use Disorders

Substance use disorders are characterized by compulsive drug or alcohol consumption despite adverse effects. These can significantly impair multiple aspects of life, including relationships, employment, and physical health.

Biological, social, environmental, cultural, and economic factors, among others, can make a person more likely to develop the worst mental illness. Things like having a strong social network and knowing how to deal with problems can be helpful.

It's a fact that you can't choose to have a mental disorder. Even though it may seem like there's no hope for people with the worst mental illness, it's vital to bear in mind that these medical conditions can be addressed and managed with medicine and therapy.

See your doctor or therapist, as and when you feel ready if you think you have any of these worst mental illnesses.

