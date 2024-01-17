Try these stretching exercises for meralgia paresthetica

Meralgia paresthetica is a tricky condition that makes you feel all sorts of uncomfortable sensations - like tingling, numbness, and even a kind of burning pain, right on the outer part of your thigh. It's caused by something pretty specific: the squishing of the lateral femoral cutaneous nerve, which is the nerve that lets your thigh's skin feel things.

Squishing can happen for a bunch of reasons. Maybe you've put on a few extra pounds, you're rocking some super-tight jeans, you're expecting a baby, or you're dealing with something like diabetes.

Usually, the weird feeling sticks to just one side of your body and gets even more annoying if you're standing or walking around a lot. To kick this to the curb, you might need to change your lifestyle a bit. This could mean shedding some weight or ditching those tight pants.

Stretching exercises for meralgia paresthetica

Meralgia paresthetica (Image via Unsplash/Alora Griffiths)

1. Pelvic Tilt Stretch

Structured: To perform this stretch, one needs to lie on their back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Engaging the abdominal muscles, the lower back is flattened against the floor by tilting the pelvis upward slightly.

Benefits: This particular stretch is vital for stabilizing and strengthening core muscles. It is known to alleviate pressure on the lateral femoral cutaneous nerve by ensuring proper pelvic alignment.

2. Knee-to-Chest Stretch

Structured: This stretch involves lying on the back and then bringing one knee to the chest while holding it with your hands. The other leg should either remain flat or be bent at the knee. The position is held for a few moments before switching legs.

Benefits: Significantly, this stretch targets easing tension in the lower back and hips, which may reduce nerve compression.

3. Piriformis Stretch

Meralgia paresthetica (Image via Unsplash/Dane Wetton)

Structured: It is executed by lying on the back and one leg crossed over the other, so the ankle rests on the opposite knee. The knee of the crossed leg is then gently pulled towards the opposite shoulder. This is held for a few seconds, then repeated on the other side.

Benefits: The piriformis muscle, when tight, contributes to nerve compression. Stretching this muscle can lessen this tension, offering relief.

4. Hip Flexor Stretch

Structured: For this stretch, put one knee on the other (using a cushion for comfort if needed), with the other foot in front, flat on the floor. The hips are gently pushed forward until a stretch is felt at the front of the hip. This is maintained for a few seconds, then alternated.

Benefits: Tight hip flexors can exacerbate tension in the pelvic region. Stretching them aids in reducing pressure on the nerve.

5. Seated Butterfly Stretch

Structured: Performed by sitting on the floor, the soles of the feet are brought together, letting the knees drop to the sides. A forward lean from the hips increases the stretch.

Benefits: This exercise extends the inner thighs, hips, and lower back. It plays a crucial role in mitigating compression on the nerve.

When should you perform these stretches?

Meralgia paresthetica (Image via Unsplash/Scott Broome)

The timing for performing these stretching exercises for meralgia paresthetica should be based on your daily schedule and the moments when your symptoms are most noticeable.

Typically, it is advisable to engage in stretching when your muscles have warmed up slightly, which can occur after a gentle walk or a warm shower. This approach contributes to enhancing muscle flexibility and minimizing the potential for injury.

Morning stretching proves advantageous in easing any stiffness resulting from sleep and promoting improved blood circulation for the day ahead. Furthermore, if you find your symptoms exacerbated after extended periods of sitting or standing, it can be highly beneficial to incorporate these stretches into short breaks throughout your day.

Evening stretches also hold value, particularly if you have been physically active throughout the day. These stretches aid in muscle relaxation, prepare your body for a restful night's sleep, and address any accumulated tension.

It is important to emphasize the importance of consistency. Regularly performing these stretches, at a minimum of once daily, can effectively assist in Meralgia paresthetica symptom management.