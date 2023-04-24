Understanding Nervous Breakdown: Triggers, Symptoms, and Treatments 

A nervous breakdown, also referred to as a mental breakdown or mental health crisis, is basically a period of intense mental stress. People experiencing a mental breakdown may be unable to function well in their everyday life or feel unmotivated and depressed.

An important point to note is that a nervous breakdown isn’t a medical term and is also not a diagnosis of any particular health condition. It is simply a term used by people to describe the symptoms of excessive stress they are experiencing, their inability to manage life’s challenges as well as their mental health issues.

What Causes or Triggers a Nervous Breakdown?

People may experience a nervous breakdown when they are excessively stressed and unable to cope with their situation. This stress can be caused due to several external factors, including:

financial issues

relationship problems

persistent tension at work

a sudden trauma or tragedy

lack of sleep

abuse

discrimination

chronic medical conditions

major life changes

A family history of mental health problems can also increase an individual’s risk of experiencing a mental breakdown.

Excessive stress can lead to a mental breakdown. (Photo via Pexels/David Garrison)

Nervous Breakdown Symptoms and Signs

Several signs and symptoms can indicate that a person might be experiencing a nervous breakdown. Typically, you might face symptoms that are behavioral, physical, or psychological. These signs, however, vary from one person to another, and the underlying cause of stress can also affect the types of symptoms you might experience.

Nevertheless, here are some common signs and symptoms of a nervous breakdown to look out for:

1. Symptoms of depression and anxiety

Experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression are the two most common signs that indicate that you, or someone you know, might be having a nervous breakdown. Possible symptoms of anxiety and depression include:

worrying

low self-esteem

irritability and getting angry easily

difficulty breathing

loss of appetite

crying

suicidal thoughts

fearfulness

feeling helpless

feeling unmotivated

low energy or fatigue

dizziness

feeling worthless

loss of interest in favorite hobbies

2. Poor sleep

Excessive stress can lead to difficulty in sleeping, staying asleep, or even lead to insomnia. It can interfere with your daily routine and may contribute to symptoms of mental breakdown and mental health conditions as well. While others may cope with stress and anxiety by oversleeping, this too can lead to several physical and mental health problems.

Lack of sleep can trigger a mental breakdown. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

3. Changes in appetite

Overwhelming stress can sometimes lead to changes in appetite. While some people may manage their stress by overeating, others may experience a loss of appetite.

4. Panic attacks

Some people may have panic attacks when experiencing a nervous breakdown. This can further lead to symptoms such as difficulty breathing, shaking, extreme fear, sweating, and an increased heart rate.

5. Stomach issues

In some cases, stress can cause stomach problems, including constipation, bloating, diarrhea, gas, and more. If you have an ongoing stomach problem, stress can trigger more digestive discomfort. If you are stressed about something and notice any type of stomach issue, this could be a sign that you are getting a nervous breakdown.

Other potential signs and symptoms of a mental breakdown may include:

fatigue

difficulty focusing and concentrating

hallucinations

Treatment for Nervous Breakdown

While a mental breakdown and its symptoms can be troubling, there are several things you can do to manage your condition.

If you are unable to cope with overwhelming stress, consult a psychologist or psychiatrist, as they may be able to provide the right treatment for your symptoms. This is especially important if you are at risk of harming yourself or others. A doctor may recommend the following treatment:

Medication

Doctors may recommend certain prescription medications to manage symptoms of a nervous breakdown. Anti-anxiety and antidepression medications may potentially help with uncomfortable symptoms and make you feel much better.

Lifestyle changes

For some, certain lifestyle changes can be an effective way to manage excessive stress and anxiety. These include:

having a nutritious and balanced diet

avoiding alcohol and caffeine

exercising regularly

developing a strict bedtime routine

taking a break from time to time to relax and destress

practicing stress-relieving methods, including yoga, meditation, acupuncture, massage, and breathing exercises.

Meditation and other stress-relieving methods can help. (Photo via Pexels/Mikael Blomkvist)

Psychotherapy or talk therapy

A doctor may also recommend psychotherapy, also called talk therapy, to manage your symptoms. Speaking with a professional and discussing your problems and thoughts can help you process your mental condition.

One of the most common types of talk therapy a doctor might recommend is cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which is considered very beneficial in treating depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems.

If you think you or someone you know might be having a mental breakdown, it is best to seek a doctor’s help as soon as possible. They can help diagnose your health conditions, both mental and physical, and determine the exact causes of a mental breakdown to help you better.

