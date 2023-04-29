What is dry socket? Understanding its causes, symptoms and treatment

Pain in the gums and teeth is quite common after you’ve got a tooth extracted. However, if the pain increases and becomes intense after a few days, it can be a symptom of a dry socket.

So, what exactly is it? Is it a serious condition? Continue reading to learn more about its causes and symptoms, and how to get rid of it.

What is dry socket?

Dry socket occurs after a permanent adult tooth extraction. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Dry socket or alveolar osteitis is a dental condition that occurs after a permanent adult tooth extraction. In fact, it's considered one of the most common complications that occur after tooth extractions, especially after the removal of wisdom teeth or third molar.

It's important to note that the condition can be painful and can also delay overall healing of the extraction site. If left untreated for a long time, it can cause severe infections in the socket that might also spread to the bones.

What causes dry socket?

It happens when the blood clot fails to develop at the site of extraction or it dissolves before the area has healed. Without blood clot, the nerves and bones of the mouth get exposed to the oral environment and cause complications like a dry socket.

Medical experts believe that bacterial contamination can prevent blood clots from forming, causing dry sockets. These include contamination from food, beverages, and all other things that enter the mouth.

Moreover, the trauma to the extracted area can also cause alveolar osteitis. That can include brushing harshly around the extracted area, which can delay the socket’s healing and cause complications.

Dry socket symptoms

Symptoms of alveolar osteitis may vary from person to person, but some of the most common ones can include:

foul smell from mouth

severe pain in extraction area

visible bone at area of extraction

bad, metallic taste in mouth

missing blood clot in extraction area

pain spreading from tooth to eye, ear, neck or temple on same side

For some, the pain can start immediately after the tooth extraction, while for others, it may take one or two days to experience pain and other symptoms. In both cases, pain can continue for several days or up to a week, if not treated.

While a certain amount of pain is quite normal after undergoing a tooth extraction, if you have severe pain, it's not normal, and it's important to seek medical attention immediately.

Who is more likely to get alveolar osteitis?

People with poor oral hygiene are more likely to get alveolar osteitis. (Photo via Pexels/Miriam Alonso)

While anyone can get a dry socket after a tooth extraction, some people may be at a greater risk. That includes people who:

have a poor oral hygiene

smoke

have extracted wisdom tooth

had trauma during tooth extraction

have a history of alveolar osteitis after having teeth extracted

Dry socket treatment

The treatment generally includes methods of pain management. A dentist can prescribe certain nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce pain and discomfort. Medications can include ibuprofen or aspirin.

In cases where these medications don’t provide relief, your dentist may prescribe a stronger medication. They can also anesthetize the area and do the following to help you get relief:

cover socket with medicated dressings

remove socket to get rid of any debris that might be causing pain

Doctors may even prescribe medications to prevent infection in the socket or around the extracted area.

Dry socket home remedies

Medicated mouthwash

Home remedies generally include rinsing your mouth with a medicated mouthwash every day. It can also involve flushing the socket gently by using a saline liquid or medicated rinse for a few days.

Clove oil

Clove oil can also be used as a home remedy to ease tooth pain. It contains eugenol, which has a good amount of anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anesthetic properties that can help soothe pain and also prevent infections.

While clove oil can be effective for pain, always remember that it can cause side effects, so consult your dentist before using it as a home remedy.

Honey

Applying honey can reduce inflammation. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

The anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of honey also make it an effective remedy for dry socket pain. Studies also suggest that applying honey to the affected area can reduce pain, inflammation and edema. Moreover, it can prevent further infections, too.

Apart from the aforementioned tips, several lifestyle tips can also help you manage alveolar osteitis and promote quicker healing.

These include quitting smoking and tobacco, rinsing mouth with mouthwash as recommended by dentist, avoiding foods that can irritate the extracted area, drinking plenty of healthy liquids and brushing gently around the affected area.

Overall, following proper hygiene can protect your oral health and prevent further complications.

