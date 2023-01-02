What Is the Pineapple Diet, and Should You Try It?

The pineapple diet is among the diets that claim to help with rapid weight loss. This diet has been used since the 1970s.

This diet was conceptualized by a Danish psychologist named Sten Hegeler and claims to reduce body weight and increase vitality. It involves eating nothing but pineapple for two days of a week and eating normally for five other days.

In this article, we will discuss the health claims of the pineapple diet and the potential downsides associated with it.

Nutritional Value of Pineapples

Pineapples are low in calories and are rich sources of several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a cup (approximately 165 grams) of pineapple contains:

Calories: 83 kcal

83 kcal Fat: 1.7 grams

1.7 grams Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Carbs: 21.6 grams

21.6 grams Fiber: 2.3 grams

2.3 grams Vitamin C: 88% of the Daily Value (DV)

88% of the Daily Value (DV) Manganese: 109% of the DV

109% of the DV Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine): 11% of the DV

11% of the DV Copper: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Vitamin B1 (Thiamine): 11% of the DV

11% of the DV Vitamin B9 (Folate): 7% of the DV

7% of the DV Potassium: 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Magnesium: 5% of the DV

5% of the DV Vitamin B3 (Niacin): 5% of the DV

5% of the DV Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic acid): 7% of the DV

7% of the DV Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin): 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Iron: 3% of the DV

From this table, it can be observed that pineapples are low-carb vegetables and keto-friendly. They're amazing sources of vitamin C and manganese.

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that can fight free radicals and prevent oxidative damage to cells. It's also essential in the synthesis of carnitine, a compound essential for fat metabolism.

Manganese plays an important role in several metabolic pathways in the body. The pineapple diet can provide moderate to low amounts of other nutrients.

Pineapples are rich sources of several antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Lark)

How to Follow the Pineapple Diet?

There're no proper guidelines on how to follow this diet. The author of this diet has not mentioned specific recommendations about the steps to follow.

In general, a person following this diet must only consume pineapples two days a week. It's not specified whether the pineapple days need to be consecutive or not. The book also doesn't mention the type of diet to follow during the other five days.

In the pineapple diet, you're allowed to eat other fruits like apples, pears, or bananas. However, it doesn't list the other foods that are allowed while following the diet. Similar pineapple-based diets online include other foods like oats, yogurt, and lean protein foods.

Several juice cleanse diets also include pineapples and other fruits. Stricter versions of the pineapple diet discourage all other foods.

Pineapple Diet Benefits

This diet follows the principle of a calorie deficit for weight loss. One cup (165 grams) of fresh pineapple provides just 82.5 calories.

If you consume six cups (990 grams) of pineapple per day or 2 cups (330 grams) in each meal, your total calorie intake will be only 495 calories, which is significantly low. That will create an extreme calorie deficit and cause rapid weight loss.

Side Effects of Pineapple Diet

Pineapples lack several vital nutrients (Image via Unsplash/Phoenix Han)

Extreme calorie restriction can cause fatigue, fainting, and a lack of energy and would also trigger muscle loss. Adequate calories need to be consumed to prevent the breakdown of muscles.

The acidic nature of pineapples can cause stomach issues and diarrhea. The pineapple diet has been found to be associated with dizziness, passing out, headaches, hunger pain, insomnia, weakness, and extreme hunger. Pineapples lack several vital nutrients and can deprive you of important vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber.

Bottom Line

The pineapple diet claims to help with rapid weight loss and involves the consumption of pineapple for two days a week.

This diet is extremely calorie-restrictive and can cause several side effects such as headaches, fatigue, nausea, and dizziness. It's advisable to follow a balanced low-carb diet for weight loss instead of fad diets such as this one.

