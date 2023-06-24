What is the Specific Carbohydrate Diet? Is it good for you?

The Specific Carbohydrate Diet is the trademark for an elimination diet conceptualized by gastroenterologist Sidney Haas.

This diet gained popularity in the 1980s when Elaine Gottschall’s book “Breaking the Vicious Cycle" mentioned this diet. The diet is based on the elimination of certain types of carbohydrates to improve digestive health.

The SCD guidebook specifically lists certain carbohydrate foods that promote the growth of unhealthy bacteria in the gut causing harm to people with Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD).

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about the Specific Carbohydrate Diet along with the lists of foods to include and avoid for better gut health.

What is the SCD diet?

The Specific Carbohydrate Diet excludes complex carbohydrates. (Image via Unsplash/Wesual Click)

The Specific Carbohydrate Diet is an elimination diet that excludes certain carbohydrates food due to their effects on the intestine and the gut. Several scientific texts mention complex carbohydrates being the reason behind the growth of harmful gut bacteria and causing bloating and gas.

Although gut bacteria is known to aid with digestion, certain species of bacteria can damage the gut by producing chemical compounds that trigger inflammation in the gut.

That can also cause reduced absorption of nutrients from food and cause nutrient deficiencies. Hence, the Specific Carbohydrate Diet recommends eliminating all carbohydrate food sources that have two or more linked sugar molecules (di-, oligo-, and polysaccharides). Certain artificial sweeteners should also be avoided.

SCD diet food list: Foods to eliminate

As the diet recommends against the consumption of complex carbohydrates, the following foods must be eliminated:

Potatoes

Grains, including rice, wheat, corn, quinoa, millet, etc.

Processed meats

Most dairy products are eliminated, except some fermented ones

Most legumes, though certain dried beans and lentils are permitted after soaking

Processed sugar, artificial sweeteners, and sugar alcohols

Any ultra-processed foods

The worse foods for the gut are ultra-processed foods that contain additives that affect the gut flora.

Recently, a meta-analysis indicated the ill effects of certain artificial sweeteners on the gut flora. The next sections lists the food that you can consume on the Specific Carbohydrate Diet.

Foods to include in Specific Carbohydrate Diet

Fruits are safe and allowed on the Specific Carbohydrate Diet (Image via Unsplash/Chang Duong)

Foods containing simple carbohydrates can be included in the diet since they do not cause the growth of harmful gut bacteria. Foods safe on this diet include:

Fruits: Fresh, frozen fruits and juices are considered safe. Canned fruit juices with no added sugar can be taken as well. Remember to check out the label.

Fresh, frozen fruits and juices are considered safe. Canned fruit juices with no added sugar can be taken as well. Remember to check out the label. Vegetables: Except for potatoes, yams, plantains and other high-starch vegetables, all other vegetables are allowed on the Specific Carbohydrate Diet.

Except for potatoes, yams, plantains and other high-starch vegetables, all other vegetables are allowed on the Specific Carbohydrate Diet. Meat: Fresh meats don’t contain any additives and are safe.

Fresh meats don’t contain any additives and are safe. Eggs: Eggs are undoubtedly one of the best foods.

Eggs are undoubtedly one of the best foods. Fermented dairy: Homemade yogurt fermented for at least 24 hours can be included.

Homemade yogurt fermented for at least 24 hours can be included. Nuts and nut butters: These products should not contain added starch or sugar.

These products should not contain added starch or sugar. Herbs and spices: Most dried or fresh herbs and spices are considered safe for the gut.

If you're buying any packaged food, remember to read the ingredients carefully, as many processed products contain added starch, sugar, and other additives.

Minimally processed foods are allowed as long, as they do not contain any additive that can cause harm to the gut flora. People suffering from Irritable Bowel Disorder should get proper advice from a doctor.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

