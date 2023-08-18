Working out while sick: Does it help you get over a cold?

If you have been involved in regular exercise for a while and someday your health doesn't permit it, then the idea of working out while sick has surely crossed your mind. You may feel like you lose out and break the chain of regularity by skipping exercise while sick. However, there is nothing wrong with providing an adequate amount of rest to the body when you are ill.

When the dilemma strikes, people who are more focused on their goals and aren't that sick tend to choose to work out instead of taking the day off. Contrary to the popular notion of not working out while sick, there are certain factors that turn out to be beneficial if you work out while you feel sick. However, there are many other factors to be cognizant of before deciding if you should hit the gym or not.

Working out while sick: Is it safe?

The following factors influence whether or not you should exercise when sick:

Mild symptoms: If mild symptoms like a runny nose, sneezing, or a minor sore throat are giving you a hard time, you might consider light to moderate exercise as a potential option. It's like giving your body a gentle nudge, possibly even aiding in better blood circulation and a bit of congestion relief.

Fever: Should fever throw a wrench in your plans, it's generally wise to steer clear of intense workouts. Your body's got its hands full battling that infection, and working out intensely could just pile on more stress, potentially leading to feeling worse.

Fatigue: When overwhelming fatigue or a sense of weakness sets in, it's akin to your body waving a white flag, signaling the need for rest. Exercising in this state could inadvertently stretch out your illness and hinder the healing process.

Respiratory symptoms: Dealing with respiratory woes like coughing, chest congestion, or even difficulty breathing? Those are your body's cues to tone down the demanding workouts. Think of it as your respiratory system asking for a break, like a delicate instrument needing a bit of gentle care.

Listening to your body: Your body speaks volumes. Feeling up to it and your symptoms being cooperative? Think about engaging in mild activities such as a leisurely walk or easy stretches. It's akin to giving your body a chance to do something productive without going overboard. However, if things take a turn for the worse during or after, it's like your body signaling you to hit the brakes and take some time to rest.

Irrespective of the ailment at hand, one constant rule is to stay hydrated. Illness has a knack for sapping your body's fluids, and tossing exercise into the mix can expedite this process. Consider it providing your body with the liquid fuel it needs to stand up to that pesky illness.

Does working out while sick help you get rid of a cold?

When you're dealing with a cold, your body is essentially engaged in a battle against the virus causing the illness. The immune system is the front line of defense, working hard to neutralize the invading virus and restore your health. During this process, various immune cells and chemical signals are mobilized to target and eliminate the virus.

Intense physical activity, particularly when you're already feeling under the weather, can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, exercise does have the potential to boost your mood, improve blood circulation, and support your cardiovascular system. However, when it comes to fighting off an illness like a cold, the situation becomes more complex.

When you exercise, your body redirects resources to meet the increased demands placed on your muscles and cardiovascular system. This means that energy and nutrients are directed away from other bodily functions, including your immune system. So it is better not to work out while being sick.