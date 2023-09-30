Mats Zuccarello contract: How much will Minnesota Wild winger earn upon extension?

The Minnesota Wild on Friday announced the signing of winger Mats Zuccarello to a new two-year contract extension that will have him stay with the club through the 2025-26 season.

Zuccarello's new contract is worth $8,250,000 with an AAV of $4,125,00 over the next two years. The 36-year-old winger has one year left on his $30,000,000 contract, which he signed with the Wild in 2019.

Expand Tweet

He will earn $5,000,000 for the 2023-24 season, including $3,000,000 in base salary and $2,000,000 in signing bonuses. Following the conclusion of his contract in 2025-26, Zuccarello will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

As per CapFriendly, throughout 13 seasons, Zuccarello has signed seven contracts, which are valued at more than $65,000,000.

Mats Zuccarello's NHL stats

Zuccarello with the puck during Minnesota Wild v Dallas Stars - Game Five

Zuccarello made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the New York Rangers as a free agent in 2010.

The 36-year-old has donned the jerseys of three teams in his 13-year NHL career. During that span, Zuccarello has established himself as one of the best wingers in the league.

Mats Zuccarello, in his career, has played 766 games, accumulating 573 points through 186 goals and 387 assists, making him the leading Norwegian goalscorer of all time in the league.

This past season, the 36-year-old was the second-leading goalscorer for the Minnesota Wild. He accumulated 67 points on 22 goals and 45 assists in 78 games played.