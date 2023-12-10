San Jose Sharks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 10th 2023

At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Vegas Golden Knights, leading the Western Conference with an 18-5-5 record, will face off against the San Jose Sharks, currently holding the 15th spot in the Western Conference at 8-17-2.

In its recent away game on Saturday, Vegas secured an impressive 6-1 victory against the Dallas Stars, while San Jose triumphed on the road Thursday, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 6-5.

The Vegas vs. San Jose NHL showdown is set for Sunday, Dec. 10, at 10 p.m. ET, with NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS and ESPN+ providing coverage.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The San Jose Sharks, currently holding an 8-17-2 record this season, showcased resilience in their recent game, securing a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory against Detroit. Despite facing a 4-0 deficit in the second period and trailing 5-4 late in the matchup, the Sharks rallied to force overtime and clinch the win.

Before it triumphed over Detroit, San Jose defeated the Islanders 5-4, marking its fifth win in the last seven games.

The team averages 2.15 goals per game and concedes 4.04 goals against per game, with an 18.1% success rate on the power play and a 71.7% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with nine goals, 14 assists and 66 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie for San Jose is Mackenzie Blackwood, who holds a 3-11-2 record this season, with a 3.83 GAA and a .895 save percentage.

Conversely, with a strong season of 18-5-5, the Vegas Golden Knights secured a dominant 6-1 victory against Dallas in their most recent game. Holding a 3-1 lead at the end of the first period, Vegas extended its advantage by scoring the final three goals for a decisive blowout win.

Outshooting Dallas 27-20, Vegas maintains solid statistics, averaging 3.19 goals per game and allowing 2.33 goals against per game. Vegas holds a 22% success rate on the power play and an impressive 87.2% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Jack Eichel leads the team with 12 goals, 19 assists and 120 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie for Vegas is Jiri Patera, who is making his first appearance this NHL season.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In a total of 42 games encompassing both regular season and playoffs, the Golden Knights and Sharks have faced off, with the Vegas Golden Knights' formidable overall record of 29-12-1 (69.0%) against the Sharks. Currently, the Golden Knights boast a two-game winning streak in their recent matchups. In regular season games alone, the Golden Knights maintain an impressive 22-6-1 (75.9%) record against the San Jose Sharks. The two teams have clashed in the playoffs twice, resulting in a tied series win record of 1-1. The Golden Knights faced defeat in their most recent playoff series against the Sharks in the 2019 First Round. The Vegas Golden Knights achieved their longest winning streak over the Sharks, spanning 11 games and commencing with a 3-1 win on Dec. 22, 2019, lasting until March 1, 2022. The Golden Knights' remarkable scoring performance, totaling 92 goals, positions them as the third-best scoring team in the NHL, while the Sharks, with 58 goals on the season, rank 31st in the league.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and Prediction

Vegas has dominated as the favorite in 22 games this season, clinching victory in 13 of those matchups. The Golden Knights boast a perfect record in one game with odds shorter than -346.

The odds suggest that Vegas holds a substantial 77.6% chance of winning their upcoming game.

Conversely, the Sharks have played as underdogs in 27 games this season, achieving success in eight of those matchups, resulting in a 29.6% upset win rate. When the Sharks are underdogs by +271 or longer, they have won two out of seven games, with a corresponding win probability of 27.0%.

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sharks to beat the spread: Yes

