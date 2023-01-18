Jamshedpur FC 0-3 Bengaluru FC: Blues player ratings as they register a crucial victory in the ISL 2022-23

The visitors, Bengaluru FC were off to a flying start, courtesy of a well-taken goal from Rohit Kumar in the 7th minute against Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday.

Prabir Das' inswinging corner was met by the midfielder, who was unmarked at the far post to drive Simon Grayson's side to a strong start.

The hosts showed a reaction to the goal by mustering two chances through Ritwik Das and Daniel Chukwu, but neither hit the back of the net. However, they were placed out of the game by a stunning goal from Roy Krishna. The Fiji international struck a venomous shot from 35 yards out to find the top right corner in the 34th minute.

Aidy Boothroyd's side were presented with an excellent chance to half the deficit in the second half. However, Sawyer dragged his header wide off the post following an exceptional cross from Ricky from the left wing. The Englishman also missed a golden opportunity from a corner after the Blues scored their third goal.

The Bengaluru FC youngster Sivasakthi Narayan put the game beyond the hosts' sights with a thumping finish. The striker received the ball from Javi and cut inside to unleash a powerful shot to beat Vishal Yadav in the 62nd minute.

We shall look at how players fared in this contest.

Bengaluru FC player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 8/10: Gurpreet was forced into a couple of saves from Harry Sawyer. The shot-stopper looked assured in between the sticks to help his side bag their fourth cleansheet of the season.

Alan Costa - 7/10: Alan Costa was able to thwart Jamshedpur's attacks through their left wing. The Brazilian was able to overcome Daniel Chukwu and Ritwik Das to stop them from scoring.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7.5/10: The Indian centre-back made a crucial interception to prevent the ball from going in during the second half. He rarely gave a moment of a breather for the opponents and produced a solid display.

Parag Shrivas - 6/10: Parag Shrivas struggled to deal with Harry Sawyer, once the substitute was brought onto the field. The young defender was aerially and positionally all over the place during the second half.

Prabir Das - 7.5/10: Prabir Das' extraordinary cross caught Jamshedpur FC off-guard and allowed Rohit to find the back of the net. He was also able to negate Ritwik Das' threat and push the wing-back behind him to defend.

Roshan Singh - 7/10: Roshan Singh produced a spirited performance through the left flank. Although he got into defensive positions during the second half, Roshan was busy attacking in the first half. His ability to make runs in the defensive and offensive areas of the pitch changed Jamshedpur's shape more often.

Suresh Wangjam - 7/10: Suresh Wangjam was able to stop Rafael Crivellaro from finding his feet. The young midfielder's ability to close down the opposition played a huge part in winning back possession.

Rohit Kumar - 9/10: Rohit Kumar found the back of the net once again, but his performance in the middle of the park was worthy of a credit. The midfield of Rohit and Suresh gave tough time to Red Miners.

Javi Hernandez - 9/10: Javi Hernandez was unlucky not to find the back of the net despite attempting thrice throughout the game. He brought his A-game and kept Jamshedpur midfielders and defenders on their toes.

Roy Krishna - 8/10:

Two goals in two games for Roy Krishna. The experienced campaigner unleashed a powerful shot from outside the penalty box to double the lead in the first half. His chemistry with Sivasakthi is starting to pay dividends.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - 8.5/10: The youngster was at the end of a fine finish in the second half. He linked up with his teammates well and was able to thrive in the opponents' penalty box.

Substitutes:

Udanta Singh - 6/10: He was not effective after coming on from the bench.

Pablo Perez - N/A: He replaced Roy Krishna minutes before the full-time whistle.

Jayesh Rane - N/A: He came on during the later stages of the game.

Sunil Chhetri - N/A: Chhetri was brought on to see out the game.

