Bengaluru FC set to sign Mumbai City FC's Alberto Noguera, Tiri and Jorge Pereyra Diaz: Reports

Bengaluru FC are all set to sign Mumbai City FC stars Alberto Noguera, Tiri, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz for the upcoming season of Indian football, according to IFTWC - Indian Football. All three players have been integral parts of the Islanders' 2023-24 ISL Cup trophy-winning campaign.

Pereyra Diaz, who scored for Mumbai City FC in their 3-1 victory over hosts Mohun Bagan Super Giat during the 2023-24 ISL final at the Salt Lake Stadium, scored 10 goals for the club throughout the season. In addition to it, the 33-year-old contributed five goals during the 2023 Durand Cup where Mumbai City FC crashed out in the quarter-finals.

Attacking midfielder Alberto Noguera, who came up with an assist in the summit clash, registered a goal and two assists throughout the 2023-24 ISL season. Both Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera were also instrumental in Mumbai's 2022-23 ISL League Winners' Shield victory. Meanwhile, centre-back Tiri, who has won the 2016 ISL Cup trophy, joined Mumbai City FC in July last year from Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The 32-year-old featured in 23 matches throughout the ISL season serving as a pillar of their defense. Given their immense experience, proven credentials and ISL familiarity, the impact of these major additions will be huge when they turn out in the Bengaluru FC colours next season.

An unimpressive campaign for Bengaluru FC

The 2023-24 Indian football season was utterly disappointing for Bengaluru FC who failed to make a mark across all three competitions. Entering the tournament as the defending champions, they failed to even qualify for the knockouts in the 2023 edition of the Durand Cup having managed five points from three matches in Group C which also comprised Gokulam Kerala FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Indian Air Force.

A poor outing at the 2024 Indian Super Cup saw the inaugural winners crash out of the tournament in the group stage with a solitary point from three games. Despite a change at the helm mid-season with Gerard Zaragoza, replacing Simon Grayson, the 2018-19 ISL champion managed to finish the 2023-24 edition of the ISL 10 among 12 teams with 22 points from as many matches.