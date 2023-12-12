BEN vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 20

Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates will lock horns in the 20th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on , Tuesday, December 12.

Bengal are entering this game on the back of a comprehensive 48-38 win over Tamil Thalaivas. Shubham Shinde's single-handed defense and Maninder Singh's supportive raiding were exceptional for Bengal and they would be aiming to continue their momentum going forward.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are also having an impressive tournament, winning two successive games. Their most recent win came against Gujarat Giants (33-30). With four successful raids apiece in the previous game, Neeraj Kumar and Ankit are two players to watch out for.

BEN vs PAT Match Details

Match: BEN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 20

Date and Time: December 12, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BEN vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Aditya S.

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Sajin Chandrasekar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 20

Raider - Maninder Singh

With 21 raids in three games this season, Maninder Singh is undoubtedly the best raider of the game. With two Super 10s, as many Super raids, and 48% raid success, Maninder Singh can be a perfect captaincy choice in your fantasy XI.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde is having a brilliant season this time around for Bengal Warriors. Shinde's defense has been impressive with 15 tackle points in 14 successful tackles. He has bagged a High 5 and a Super tackle in three games he has played so far.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Patna Pirates all-rounder Ankit has nine successful tackles from two matches so far. With one High 5 against Telugu Titans and four successful tackles against Gujarat, Ankit is a good vice captain pick in your fantasy XI.

BEN vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Sachin Tanwar

Shubham Shinde

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 20

Maninder Singh, Manjeet, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Ankit

BEN vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

After a below-par previous season, Bengal Warriors are riding high on confidence with prime raider Maninder Singh and defensive pillar Shubham Shinde on their side. Owing to their perfect all-round display, Bengal are expected to be favorites against the Patna Pirates, who are also having a good campaign.

Sachin Tanwar, who had a flop show in the previous game against Giants, is expected to be a trump card for Patna in this encounter to clinch a hat-trick of wins.

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje

All-Rounders: Sajin Chandrashekar, Ankit

Raiders: Manjeet, Maninder Singh

Captain: Shubham Shinde I Vice-Captain: Ankit

BEN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Ankit

Raiders: Manjeet, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Maninder Singh I Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar