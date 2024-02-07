DEL vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 110

Dabang Delhi KC and the Jaipur Pink Panthers face off in the last game of the Delhi leg of PKL 10 on Wednesday, February 7, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.
Dabang Delhi gave a good account of themselves in their last outing against the Puneri Paltan, in a 30-30 tie they arguably should have won. Ashu wasn't as prolific but was Delhi's best raider, scoring eight raid points. Yogesh once again starred in defence, with a High 5, with Ashish supporting him well.
Jaipur, meanwhile, was stunned by the Patna Pirates, losing 36-33 despite taking an early lead. Arjun Deshwal didn't receive adequate support from Bhavani Rajput and Ajith Kumar.
Despite scoring a Super 10, Deshwal spent lots of time off court with no one to revive him. An off-day for Ankush also contributed to Jaipur's defeat.
DEL vs JAI Match Details
Match: DEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 110
Date and Time: February 7, 2024; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
DEL vs JAI Probable Playing 7s
Dabang Delhi KC
Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit/Ashish Sangwan
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS/ Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar
DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 110
Raider - Arjun Deshwal
Deshwal has ticked along nicely this season but will want to overtake Ashu Malik in the raiding leaderboard. He's easily the best raiding option, but Bhavani Rajput, at 12.5 credits, could be a handy enabler.
Defender - Ankush
The Jaipur left corner had a rare off-day against the Pirates, which cost Jaipur heavily. His defensive numbers speak for themselves, and there's a good chance that he returns to form with a High 5 here.
All-Rounder - Ashu Malik
Ashu Malik is the clear choice in the all-rounders' column, with Sunil Kumar the only real competitor. The Jaipur captain is more of a differential selection, so going with just the one all-rounder in Ashu should be the way in most Grand League teams.
DEL vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Ashu Malik
Arjun Deshwal
Ankush/Yogesh
Five Must-Picks for DEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 110
Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, Ankush, Yogesh, Ashish
DEL vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Two of the best sides in the tournament go head-to-head. Considering that Delhi almost beat the Puneri Paltan, anything can happen in what should be an absorbing clash.
On paper, a stronger defence gives Jaipur a slight edge, but Ashu Malik has been unstoppable for Delhi, so Ankush and co. need to figure out a way to keep him quiet.
In terms of captaincy, this one is tough to call. While both Arjun and Ashu are the frontrunners, Yogesh and Ankush could also have a good game in defence against the inconsistent secondary and third raiders of their opponents.
DEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Yogesh
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput
Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Arjun Deshwal
DEL vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Yogesh, Ankush
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Sunil Kumar
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Meetu Sharma
Captain: Ankush I Vice-captain: Yogesh