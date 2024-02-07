DEL vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 110

Dabang Delhi KC and the Jaipur Pink Panthers face off in the last game of the Delhi leg of PKL 10 on Wednesday, February 7, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

Dabang Delhi gave a good account of themselves in their last outing against the Puneri Paltan, in a 30-30 tie they arguably should have won. Ashu wasn't as prolific but was Delhi's best raider, scoring eight raid points. Yogesh once again starred in defence, with a High 5, with Ashish supporting him well.

Jaipur, meanwhile, was stunned by the Patna Pirates, losing 36-33 despite taking an early lead. Arjun Deshwal didn't receive adequate support from Bhavani Rajput and Ajith Kumar.

Despite scoring a Super 10, Deshwal spent lots of time off court with no one to revive him. An off-day for Ankush also contributed to Jaipur's defeat.

DEL vs JAI Match Details

Match: DEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 110

Date and Time: February 7, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit/Ashish Sangwan

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS/ Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith Kumar

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 110

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Deshwal has ticked along nicely this season but will want to overtake Ashu Malik in the raiding leaderboard. He's easily the best raiding option, but Bhavani Rajput, at 12.5 credits, could be a handy enabler.

Defender - Ankush

The Jaipur left corner had a rare off-day against the Pirates, which cost Jaipur heavily. His defensive numbers speak for themselves, and there's a good chance that he returns to form with a High 5 here.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is the clear choice in the all-rounders' column, with Sunil Kumar the only real competitor. The Jaipur captain is more of a differential selection, so going with just the one all-rounder in Ashu should be the way in most Grand League teams.

DEL vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush/Yogesh

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 110

Arjun Deshwal, Ashu Malik, Ankush, Yogesh, Ashish

DEL vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Two of the best sides in the tournament go head-to-head. Considering that Delhi almost beat the Puneri Paltan, anything can happen in what should be an absorbing clash.

On paper, a stronger defence gives Jaipur a slight edge, but Ashu Malik has been unstoppable for Delhi, so Ankush and co. need to figure out a way to keep him quiet.

In terms of captaincy, this one is tough to call. While both Arjun and Ashu are the frontrunners, Yogesh and Ankush could also have a good game in defence against the inconsistent secondary and third raiders of their opponents.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Yogesh

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Arjun Deshwal

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Ankush

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Sunil Kumar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Meetu Sharma

Captain: Ankush I Vice-captain: Yogesh