DEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 120

Dabang Delhi KC goes up against the Tamil Thalaivas in the 120th game of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, February 14, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Delhi has comfortably qualified for the playoffs but are also a bit too far away from the top-two to seriously contend for those spots. They were last in action a week ago in a 27-22 defeat to the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
The Thalaivas, meanwhile, are the third team to be knocked out of contention for the playoffs. They are coming off a heavy 56-29 defeat to Puneri Paltan.
DEL vs TAM Match Details
Match: DEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 120
Date and Time: February 15, 2024; 8:00 pm IST
Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
DEL vs TAM Probable Playing 7s
Dabang Delhi KC
Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit
Tamil Thalaivas
Sahil Gulia (C), Ajinkya Pawar, Amirhossein Bastami, Narender, Aashish, Himanshu Narwal, Mohammedreza Kaboudrahangi
DEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 120
Raider - Ajinkya Pawar
Pawar hasn't had a good last few games but was the star for the Thalaivas in the reverse fixture, scoring nearly 20 points to single-handedly win it for his side. That puts him ahead of the other Dream11 picks for this game.
Defender - Ashish
Ashish in the Delhi left corner has been one of the leaders in defence, scoring 47 tackle points in 17 games. With the Thalaivas consisting primarily of right raiders, he could have a busy and fruitful evening.
All-Rounder - Ashu Malik
Ashu Malik is the second-best Dream11 allrounder pick in the league, after Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, so he's a must-have and the default captaincy pick for this game.
DEL vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Ashu Malik
Yogesh
Ashish/Sahil Gulia
Five Must-Picks for DEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 120
Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Ashish, Sahil Gulia, Meetu Sharma, Narender/Ajinkya Pawar
DEL vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
This should be a walk in the park for Delhi on paper, especially if the Thalaivas continue handing out opportunities to youngsters and not play their best 7.
Ashu Malik, Yogesh and Ashish are must-haves, with Meetu being a great option as a second or third raider. From the Thalaivas, one of Ajinkya Pawar and Narender is essential, and so is Sahil Gulia or one of the two Iranian defenders.
Ashu Malik is the best captaincy pick.
DEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Ashish, Sahil Gulia, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Yogesh
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik
Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Meetu Sharma
Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Yogesh
DEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Yogesh, Ashish, Amirhossein Bastami
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Mohit (DEL)
Raiders: Narender, Meetu Sharma
Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-captain: Ashish