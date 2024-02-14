DEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 120

Dabang Delhi KC goes up against the Tamil Thalaivas in the 120th game of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, February 14, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Delhi has comfortably qualified for the playoffs but are also a bit too far away from the top-two to seriously contend for those spots. They were last in action a week ago in a 27-22 defeat to the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Thalaivas, meanwhile, are the third team to be knocked out of contention for the playoffs. They are coming off a heavy 56-29 defeat to Puneri Paltan.

DEL vs TAM Match Details

Match: DEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 120

Date and Time: February 15, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit

Tamil Thalaivas

Sahil Gulia (C), Ajinkya Pawar, Amirhossein Bastami, Narender, Aashish, Himanshu Narwal, Mohammedreza Kaboudrahangi

DEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 120

Raider - Ajinkya Pawar

Pawar hasn't had a good last few games but was the star for the Thalaivas in the reverse fixture, scoring nearly 20 points to single-handedly win it for his side. That puts him ahead of the other Dream11 picks for this game.

Defender - Ashish

Ashish in the Delhi left corner has been one of the leaders in defence, scoring 47 tackle points in 17 games. With the Thalaivas consisting primarily of right raiders, he could have a busy and fruitful evening.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is the second-best Dream11 allrounder pick in the league, after Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, so he's a must-have and the default captaincy pick for this game.

DEL vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Yogesh

Ashish/Sahil Gulia

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 120

Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Ashish, Sahil Gulia, Meetu Sharma, Narender/Ajinkya Pawar

DEL vs TAM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a walk in the park for Delhi on paper, especially if the Thalaivas continue handing out opportunities to youngsters and not play their best 7.

Ashu Malik, Yogesh and Ashish are must-haves, with Meetu being a great option as a second or third raider. From the Thalaivas, one of Ajinkya Pawar and Narender is essential, and so is Sahil Gulia or one of the two Iranian defenders.

Ashu Malik is the best captaincy pick.

DEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ashish, Sahil Gulia, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Yogesh

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Meetu Sharma

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Yogesh

DEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Ashish, Amirhossein Bastami

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Mohit (DEL)

Raiders: Narender, Meetu Sharma

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-captain: Ashish