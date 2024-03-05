DHU vs JAL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dhule District vs Jalna District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 3

Dhule District will take on Jalna District in Match 3 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Tuesday, March 5. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Dhule District didn't make it to the playoffs last season. They had a poor run in the group stage and later competed in the Relegation Round, where they registered one win from seven matches.

Jalna District, on the other hand, will make its debut in the second edition of Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024. They will be led by defender Yogesh Chavan.

Match Details

Match: Dhule District vs Jalna District, Match 3, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League

Date & Time: March 5, 2024; 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Dhule District

Bhushan Rajput, Aakash Hire, Mitesh Kadam, Rakesh Patil, Suyash Patil, Danish Shaikh, Mukesh Sonawane, Nikhil Patil, Jayvardhan Girase, Jayesh Shirsath, Kamlesh Jadhav, Lokeshsing Rajput, Nikhil Bhadane, Vaibhav Borse, Akshay Patil, Chetan Langde, Raj Kunwar, Raza Sayyed, Rohit Patil, Soyab Tamboli

Jalna District

Prakash Chavan, Akash Divate, Pravin Rathod, Sainath Kekan, Shubham Chavan, Virendra Mandlik, Vishan Chavan, Bhagavan Wagh, Umesh Yevle, Omraj Vkharde, Ajay Kalwane, Narayan Vaidya, Pravin Rathod, Sourabh Dhamade, Ajay Rathod, Akash Rathod, Aniket Nagre, Dipak Jadhav, Dishant Ade, Ganesh Barawal, Krushna Rathod, Lakhn Adhe, Rahul Rathod, Rohit Binniwale, Sunil Rathod, Yogesh Chavan, Yuvraj Jadhav

Probable Playing 7s

Dhule District

Rakesh Patil, Mukesh Sonawane, Jayvardhan Girase, Aakash Hire, R Sanjay Patil, Mitesh Kadam, Nikhil Patil.

Jalna District

Ajay Kalwane, Aniket Nagre, Krushna Rathod, Bhagavan Wagh, Dipak Jadhav, Akash Divate, Prakash Chavan.

DHU vs JAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ajay Kalwane, Aniket Nagre, Rakesh Patil, Jayvardhan Girase, Aakash Hire, Mitesh Kadam, Nikhil Patil.

Captain: Aakash Hire, | Vice-captain: Nikhil Patil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhagavan Wagh, Aniket Nagre, Rakesh Patil, Jayvardhan Girase, Mukesh Sonawane, Mitesh Kadam, Akash Divate.

Captain: Mitesh Kadam | Vice-captain: Jayvardhan Girase