DSV vs LAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Dharashiv District vs Latur District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 32

Dharashiv District will lock horns with Latur District in a Pool B match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024. The match is slated to be played on Tuesday, March 12, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Dharashiv District are geared up for their maiden appearance in the tournament. Latur District, meanwhile, had a poor outing in the league stage, losing all seven matches. They also lost all seven encounters in the Relegation Round, making them the most unsuccessful team in the inaugural season.

Match Details

Match: Dharashiv District vs Latur District, Match 32 Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)

Date & Time: March 12, 2024; 4:15 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Dharashiv District

Aabujr Hattiwale, Dipak Rathod, Nilesh Vhare, Dipak Rathod, Nikhil Rathod, Swabhiman Shinde, Swapnil Ingle, Aniket Bharti, Ashitosh Waghmare, Atul Jadhav, Abhishek Thodsare, Amir Shaikh, Jagdish Kale, Harshad Babar, Sandeep Magar, Sanjay Sathe, Abhijeet Devare, Ravi Dhumal, Sahil Jaradkar, Suhas Babar.

Latur District

Ravikum Salve, Sarthak Ghote, Sunil Sadhav, Aditya Bharde, Samadhan Sonkamble, Abhishek Kedase, Sohel Shaikh, Vishal Gaikwad, Mohsin Shaikh, Rohit Pawar, Yogesh Ghatkar, Tushar Mane, Abhay Uttam, Ajinkya Katle, Dhiraj Gavle, Kunal Kardile, Laxman Kadam, Narsing Kondre, Pradip Akangire, Pranav Bhatikare.

Probable Playing 7s

Dharashiv District

Harshad Babar, Aniket Bharti, Abhijeet Devare, Sahil Jaradkar, Atul Jadhav, Ravi Dhumal, Suhas Babar.

Latur District

Abhishek Rohidas Kedase, Aditya Chandrakant Bharde, Pradip Kamlakar Akangire, Tushar Navnath Mane, Ajinkya Anant Katle, Abhay Tanwar Uttam, Dhiraj Vithal Gavle.

DSV vs LAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harshad Babar, Aniket Bharti, Abhishek Rohidas Kedase, Abhijeet Devare, Pradip Kamlakar Akangire, Abhay Tanwar Uttam, Ravi Dhumal.

Captain: Ravi Dhumal | Vice-captain: Abhijeet Devare

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harshad Babar, Aditya Chandrakant Bharde, Abhishek Rohidas Kedase, Abhijeet Devare, Sahil Jaradkar, Dhiraj Vithal Gavle, Suhas Babar.

Captain: Abhijeet Devare | Vice-captain: Sahil Jaradkar