Himalayan Tahrs will take on Panchala Pride in the 27th game of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Thursday, January 18.

Himalayan Tahrs are sixth with two wins and as many losses, carrying 12 points. They started with an 18-25 defeat at the hands of Chola Veerans before making a strong comeback with a 42-18 win over Tadoba Tigers.

In their third game, Himalayan Tahrs suffered a defeat against Sindh Sonics by a 23-32 margin. However, in their fourth clash, they made a decent comeback with a thrilling 23-21 win over Hampi Heroes. Raider Modh Tofeeq Shah has bagged 31 points, making him their star player.

On the other hand, Panchala Pride are ninth with two wins and as many losses, accumulating 11 points in the process.

They started their campaign with a 23-22 win over Vijayanagara Veers. They suffered two defeats against the Periyar Panthers (19-31) and Palani Tuskers (18-43). Nevertheless, Panchala Pride made a strong comeback in the fourth contest, racking up a win over Tadoba Tigers by a 40-28 margin.

Match Details

Match: Himalayan Tahrs vs Panchala Pride, Match 27, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 18, 2024; 10:15 am IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Himalayan Tahrs

Aman Kumar, Aman Kumar, Anmol Thakur, Chandan Sharma, Chintu Chahal, Daksh Hooda, Desh Raj, Kamal Raj, Manish Kumar, Manish Kumar, Nikhil Thakur, Ravi Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Rohit Sangwan, Safi Mohhamad, Sahil Bumrah, Sahil Jaswal, Sahil Rohila, Shivam Sharma, Vishal Patiyal.

Panchala Pride

Aditya Kumar, Alok Kumar, Amish Rathee, Ankit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atique Rahman, Badal Kumar, Brajesh Jayshankar Kumar, Karan Singh, Monu Kumar, Prince Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rajkumar Singh, Rajnish Raj, Ravi Saket, Reetik Kumar, Rohit Rathee, Sawan Khatri, Shitiknth Gautam, Vicky Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Kumar.

Probable Playing Seven

Himalayan Tahrs

Modh Tofeeq Shah, Akash Malik, Nikhil Singh, Prakash Jagwan, Harsh Pal, Kalyan Rana, Yashbeer Singh Tomar.

Panchala Pride

Mohit Sharma, Karambir Thakur, Rahul Kumar, Rohit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atiqul Rahman, Ankit Kumar.

HIM vs PAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Kumar, Akash Malik, Kalyan Rana, Prakash Jagwan, Ankit Kumar, Modh Tofeeq Shah, Mohit Sharma.

Captain: Mohit Sharma Vice-captain: Ankit Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aryan Kumar, Rohit Singh, Kalyan Rana, Prakash Jagwan, Ankit Kumar, Karambir Thakur, Mohit Sharma

Captain: Karambir Thakur Vice-captain: Aryan Kumar