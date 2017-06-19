Hrithik Roshan to play kabaddi player in forthcoming Bollywood film

This will be the actor's first time portraying a sportsperson on the big screen.

Hrithik Roshan is set to play the lead in an upcoming sports film

What’s the story?

Bollywood’s favourite son, Hrithik Roshan is speculated to play the lead in a forthcoming sports film, which is to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film will revolve around the historical sport of kabaddi.

The context

According to recent reports in DNA, Hrithik seems to have agreed to play the role of a Kabaddi player in the movie produced by Ronnie Screwvala, who also happens to be the owner of the Mumbai Kabaddi team in the Pro-Kabaddi League. He will join a rather large and famous list of other B-town heroes who have portrayed sports stars on the big screeen.

The heart of the matter

Kabaddi, a contact sport that originated in the state of Tamil Nadu in ancient India, goes back several centuries and is one of the most popular sports played in the country. While it is widely spread, it is yet to gain mainstream attention and this movie might push it further up in the ladder.

Sports oriented films seem to be on the rise in Bollywood these days. With movies like Chak De! India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal, Mary Kom and many more emerging as massive box office hits, this has definitely given a much-required boost to the sports industry.

While it isn’t clear whether the movie will be a biopic based on an actual player’s life or a fictitious one, this is will be Hrithik Roshan’s first role as a sportsperson. Hrithik has regularly experimented with innovative roles, challenging himself along the way, and given his current fitness levels, he seems more than capable of playing this role.

What’s next?

The fifth season of the Pro-Kabaddi League kicks off later this month and according to a report in Midday, fans will have the opportunity to get their first look of the film at the event.

Author’s take

After the many sports-oriented films that Bollywood has given us, it is refreshing to see that the historical sport of Kabaddi is finally finding representation in the film industry as well.

While it certainly pushes boundaries for the actor, this film may help in popularising the sport in the country.