Murthal Magnets will take on Palani Tuskers in the second match of the JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, February 19.

Murthal Magnets will be led by Priyanka Pilania. The left cover defender represented at the school, college, district, and national levels. She was part of the Asian Games 2023 in China and would be aiming to be a part of the Women's Pro Kabaddi League soon.

The right-cover defender M Mythili will lead the Palani Tuskers side in this campaign. Known for her thigh hold, she represented at the national level and would be aiming to start the competition on a winning note.

Match Details

Match: Murthal Magnets Women vs Palani Tuskers Women, Match 2, JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024

Date & Time: February 19, 2024; 4:15 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Squads to choose from

Murthal Magnets

Priyanka Pilania, Kavita, Palak Kumar, Nikita, Sunita Sandeep, Kirti Shrama, Manisha Singh, Nikita Narwal, Arti Satpal, Ritu Singh, Anshu Devi Mor, Manjeet Mor, Muskan Duhan, Riya Dalal.

Palani Tuskers

M Mythili Murugavel, P Sathya Pormannan, R Kanchana Ravi, Subiksha Mery Prabu, Suji Sankar, Z Kathija Hussain, C Sneka Chinraj, N Boomika Nagaraj, S Atchaya Sivakumar, S Logeshwari Selvaraj, Muthupriya Karnan, Narmatha K Murugan, R Soundarya Ramasamy, R Viveka Ravichandran.

Probable Playing Sevens

Murthal Magnets

Priyanka Pilania (c), Kirti Shrama, Arti Satpal, Anshu Devi Mor, Ritu Singh, Nikita Narwal, Kavita.

Palani Tuskers

M Mythili Murugavel (c), C Sneka Chinraj, R Viveka Ravichandran, S Atchaya Sivakumar, Subiksha Mery Prabu, Muthupriya Karnan, N Boomika Nagaraj.

MM-W vs PT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Sneka Chinraj, M Mythili Murugavel, Arti Satpal, Ritu Singh, S Atchaya Sivakumar, Subiksha Mery Prabu, Kavita

Captain: Subiksha Mery Prabu Vice-captain: S Atchaya Sivakumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Sneka Chinraj, M Mythili Murugavel, Priyanka Pilania, Kirti Shrama, S Atchaya Sivakumar, Subiksha Mery Prabu, Nikita Narwal

Captain: Priyanka Pilania Vice-captain: M Mythili Murugavel