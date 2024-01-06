MUM vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 58

U Mumba lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 58th game of PKL 10 on Saturday, January 6, at The Dome by NSCI in Mumbai.
The Pink Panthers have made a solid start to the season, amassing 33 points in nine matches, with five wins, two ties and two defeats. They're unbeaten in five games and coming off a 45-34 win over the Haryana Steelers 45-34 in their last game, courtesy a Super 10 from Arjun Deshwal and High 5s from Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush.
U Mumba, meanwhile, started their home leg with a win, beating the Bengaluru Bulls 40-35 rather comfortably, making it five wins in a row. In Rinku's injury enforced absence, Bittu deputised in the right corner and put in a stellar performance of six tackle points.
In raiding, Zafardanesh had another solid outing, with Guman Singh. and substitutes Jai Bhagwan and Alireza Mirzeain also among the points.
MUM vs JAI Match Details
Match: MUM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 58
Date and Time: Jan. 6, 2024; 8:00 pm IST
Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.
MUM vs JAI Probable Playing 7s
U Mumba
Surinder Singh (C), Sombir, Mahender Singh, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Rahul Chaudhari
MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 58
Raider - Arjun Deshwal
Deshwal is the standout pick in the raiding department, with Jaipur's supporting raiders not consistent enough to merit a mention. Guman Singh is the only other raider you should consider selecting.
Defender - Ankush
After a slow start to the season, Ankush seems to have returned to his best. He's eighth on the list of defenders with most tackle points, with 29 points in nine games.
His form should only get better from here, and he should have a busy game and end up with a minimum of 3-4 tackle points.
All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
Zafardanesh edged Sunil Kumar out as the best all-rounder pick for this game because of his form and propensity to chip in with some tackle points as well. However, Sunil is a viable pick as well, and it doesn't make much of a difference whether he's classified as an ALL or DEF.
MUM vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Arjun Deshwal
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
Ankush
Five Must-Picks for MUM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 58
Arjun Deshwal, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ankush, Sombir, Reza Mirbagheri
MUM vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
This should be a very close game between two evenly-matched sides, and with plenty of viable Dream11 options to pick from, team selection can be pretty challenging.
Both defenses are fairly strong, but the raiding prowess of Arjun Deshwal and the consistency shown by Zafardanesh make them elite captaincy options. However, one could also benefit from being brave and captaining an in-form defender like Ankush.
MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, Sombir, Bittu
All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh Sunil Kumar
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal
Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Ankush, Surinder Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Sombir
All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Guman Singh
Captain: Ankush | Vice-Captain: Sombir