MUM vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 58

U Mumba lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 58th game of PKL 10 on Saturday, January 6, at The Dome by NSCI in Mumbai.

The Pink Panthers have made a solid start to the season, amassing 33 points in nine matches, with five wins, two ties and two defeats. They're unbeaten in five games and coming off a 45-34 win over the Haryana Steelers 45-34 in their last game, courtesy a Super 10 from Arjun Deshwal and High 5s from Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush.

U Mumba, meanwhile, started their home leg with a win, beating the Bengaluru Bulls 40-35 rather comfortably, making it five wins in a row. In Rinku's injury enforced absence, Bittu deputised in the right corner and put in a stellar performance of six tackle points.

In raiding, Zafardanesh had another solid outing, with Guman Singh. and substitutes Jai Bhagwan and Alireza Mirzeain also among the points.

MUM vs JAI Match Details

Match: MUM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 58

Date and Time: Jan. 6, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

MUM vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Sombir, Mahender Singh, Bittu, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Rahul Chaudhari

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 58

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Deshwal is the standout pick in the raiding department, with Jaipur's supporting raiders not consistent enough to merit a mention. Guman Singh is the only other raider you should consider selecting.

Defender - Ankush

After a slow start to the season, Ankush seems to have returned to his best. He's eighth on the list of defenders with most tackle points, with 29 points in nine games.

His form should only get better from here, and he should have a busy game and end up with a minimum of 3-4 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Zafardanesh edged Sunil Kumar out as the best all-rounder pick for this game because of his form and propensity to chip in with some tackle points as well. However, Sunil is a viable pick as well, and it doesn't make much of a difference whether he's classified as an ALL or DEF.

MUM vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Ankush

Five Must-Picks for MUM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 58

Arjun Deshwal, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Ankush, Sombir, Reza Mirbagheri

MUM vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a very close game between two evenly-matched sides, and with plenty of viable Dream11 options to pick from, team selection can be pretty challenging.

Both defenses are fairly strong, but the raiding prowess of Arjun Deshwal and the consistency shown by Zafardanesh make them elite captaincy options. However, one could also benefit from being brave and captaining an in-form defender like Ankush.

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri, Sombir, Bittu

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh Sunil Kumar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Surinder Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Sombir

All-Rounders: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Guman Singh

Captain: Ankush | Vice-Captain: Sombir