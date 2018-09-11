New Campaign for the 6th season of Pro Kabaddi League launched

Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster announces the launch of the national campaign for season VI of VIVO PKL. The campaign speaks the language of Indianess, bravery and fitness, that is core to kabaddi. The truly Indian sport epitomises bravery, when a raider enters the court to challenge seven opposition players. It makes a strong statement that only the fittest can conquer and the campaign brings to the forefront these attributes that are intrinsic to the sport.

In India, kabaddi has been a great childhood sport, however, professionally it is no child’s play. Arising from this insight, the creative adaptation of the campaign ‘BACCHPAN KA KHEL HAI, BACCHO KA NAHI’ builds on the key insight that the homegrown sport is a part of our collective childhood, a local sport we played as kids in every nook and corner, however, to play at VIVO PKL you need to be the best.

The campaign film depicts the insight with impeccable cinematic display, portraying the daily regime followed by players and the tireless hours that go into training, to excel on the mat. Every player that approaches the mat trains differently, the film opens with Pardeep Narwal who is seen running and then moves into other players Rishank Deavdiga, Anup Kumar and Monu Goyat who are training their best to prove themselves this season. The players through the film depict the sheer dedication, skill, physical and mental grind that goes into playing the sport.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign for the sixth season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi, a Star Sports spokesperson, said, “VIVO Pro Kabaddi has taken a homegrown sport to new heights of fervour and popularity. The Season VI campaign, focuses on the skill, dedication and rigour required to play the sport. Kabaddi is tough and played by some of the bravest and fittest athletes today. The film takes you through their everyday journey as they prepare for the upcoming season.”

The category defining sporting league has transformed Kabaddi in India, raking in record viewership figures and laying the groundwork for the phoenix like rise of India’s home-grown sport across the globe. With the onset of Season VI, VIVO Pro Kabaddi is all set to get bigger, better and more engaging than ever before. Beginning in early October, the league will travel across 13 host cities and will culminate in Mumbai. The 12 teams have been divided into 2 zones of 6 teams each, where each of them will be playing 15 intra zone and 7 inter- zone matches prior to the play offs. The play offs stage will comprise of 3 action-packed qualifiers and 2 eliminators scheduled to take place in Kochi and Mumbai.

Watch the video here: