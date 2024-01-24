Pro Kabaddi 2023: Which team has the most raid points in the history of PKL?

The most successful team in the Pro Kabaddi League, Patna Pirates holds the record for scoring the most number of raid points in the history of the tournament. The Pirates have played 194 matches in the league so far and have managed to accumulate 6,786 raid points.

Bengaluru Bulls are second in the race with 6,478 raid points in 192 matches, followed by U Mumba (6,213), Dabang Delhi (6,177), and Puneri Paltans (6,147) at number three, four, and five, respectively.

Patna Pirates has managed to lift the PKL title on three occasions besides being the runners-up in Season 8. The franchise lifted their first-ever PKL title in the 2016 edition after beating U Mumba in the final. Prior to that, they reached the semi-finals in two consecutive editions in 2014 and 2015.

The Pirates defended their title in 2016 (June edition) after beating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final. Much to the delight of fans, the Pirates picked up a hat-trick of title wins as they went on to lift the trophy in the 2017 PKL season as well.

Having made it to the knockouts for so many seasons, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Pirates also have the record of playing the most number of matches in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna Pirates have six wins in 14 matches in PKL 2023 season

Patna Pirates have blown hot and cold in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. With six wins in 14 matches, Patna Pirates find themselves at number eight on the points table.

After suffering a 25-41 thrashing at the hands of Tamil Thaliavas, the Patna-based franchise fought back with a 34-31 win over UP Yoddhas in their last game.

The Pirates are still very much in the hunt for a sport in the playoffs and will be keen to dish out winning performances in their remaining matches. Raider Sachin has been impressive for them this season.

In 14 matches, Sachin has accumulated 125 points - the sixth-highest by a player in Season 10.