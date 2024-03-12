Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 12

Day 8 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune came to an end with some interesting and exciting results on our way. Let’s shift our focus on which team is standing at which position after the conclusion of the eighth day of the campaign.

Palghar District are occupying the pole position with a win over Satara District by 44-24. They are carrying six points at a score difference of 20. Nandurbar District have secured the second rank with a win over Sangli District by 36-31.

Kolhapur District are at the third rank with a win over Nashik District, with a scoreline of 37-33. They are carrying a total of five points in their tally. Latur District have racked up the fourth position with a win over Dharashiv District by 35-31.

Dharashiv District, Nashik District, Sangli District, and Satara District are occupying the bottom four positions. Currently, Satara District are holding the wooden spoon with a massive loss over Palghar District by 24-44.

Ahmednagar District, Beed District, Ratnagiri District, and Mumbai Shahar have secured their positions in the promotion round while Raigad District, Nanded District, Dhule District, and Jalna District have ended with the bottom four positions.

The top four teams from pool B will also make it to the promotion round after the competition of the current first stage round. Notably, the bottom four teams from both pools will move to the relegation round. The top two teams of the Relegation Round will make it to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 8 Results (March 12)

Match 29 - Kolhapur District beat Nashik District (37-33)

Match 30 - Nandurbar District beat Sangli District (36-31)

Match 31 - Palghar District beat Satara District (44-24)

Match 32 - Latur District beat Dharashiv District (35-31)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 9 Schedule (March 13)

Match 33 - Nandurbar District vs Satara District, 10:15 AM

Match 34 - Kolhapur District vs Palghar District, 11:45 AM

Match 35 - Sangli District vs Latur District, 2:45 PM

Match 36 - Nashik District vs Dharashiv District, 4:15 PM