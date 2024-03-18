Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 18

Day 14 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishthan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, produced some interesting and exciting results.

Kolhapur District remain on top of the standings in Pool B with six wins and one loss, racking up 35 points with a whopping score difference of 153. They secured a dominant 61-18 win over Dharashiv District on Monday, March 18.

Nandurbar District retained their second rank with six wins and a loss, bagging 33 points with a score difference of 33. They pocketed a 40-32 win over Palghar District in their most recent encounter.

Sangli District continues to hold the third position with five wins and two losses, gathering 31 points with a score difference of 89. They registered a close 43-40 win over Nashik District on Monday.

Palghar District holds the fourth rank with four wins, two losses, and a tie, bagging 26 points with a score difference of 46. They suffered a defeat in their last pool game against Nandurbar District by 32-40.

Nashik District, Latur District, Satara District, and Dharashiv District are reeling down at the bottom four positions in the tally, in that order. Notably, the top four sides from both pools have made it to the promotion round. The bottom four sides from both pools will compete in the relegation round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 14 Results (March 18)

Match 53 - Sangli District beat Nashik District (43-40)

Match 54 - Nandurbar District beat Palghar District (40-32)

Match 55 - Kolhapur District beat Dharashiv District (61-18)

Match 56 - Latur District beat Satara District (33-30)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 15 Schedule (March 19)

Match 57 - Ahmednagar District vs Nandurbar District, 10:15 AM

Match 58 - Kolhapur District vs Ratnagiri District, 11:45 AM

Match 59 - Palghar District vs Beed District, 6:15 PM

Match 60 - Sangli District vs Mumbai Shahar, 7:45 PM