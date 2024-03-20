Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 20

Day 16 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi came to an end with some exciting results on our way. Let’s shift our focus to which team stood at which spot after the conclusion of Day 16.

The top four teams from Pool A and Pool B are currently playing in the Promotion Round. Ahmednagar District moved up from third to the top spot in the standings, winning both encounters and racking up 12 points at a score difference of 40. They secured a 55-24 win over Beed District in their most recent clash.

Palghar District slid from the top to the second rank with two successive wins, accumulating 12 points at a score difference of 31. They registered a 47-30 win over Ratnagiri District in their most recent clash.

Kolhapur District ascended from the fourth to the third rank with two back-to-back wins, pocketing 11 points at a score difference of 30. They racked up a 42-19 win over Mumbai Shahar in their recent game.

Nandurbar District ascended from the sixth to the fourth rank with one win and a loss, bagging six points at a score difference of 18. They gathered a 60-33 win over Sangli District in their most recent contest.

Sangli District, Ratnagiri District, Mumbai Shahar, and Beed District are reeling down the bottom four positions, respectively. All sides from the promotion round will later make it to the summit round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 16 Results (March 20)

Match 61 - Ahmednagar District beat Beed District (55-24)

Match 62 - Palghar District beat Ratnagiri District (47-30)

Match 63 - Kolhapur District beat Mumbai Shahar (42-19)

Match 64 - Nandurbar District beat Sangli District (60-33)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 17 Schedule (March 21)

Match 65 - Kolhapur District vs Palghar District, 10:15 AM

Match 66 - Sangli District vs Beed District, 11:45 AM

Match 67 - Mumbai Shahar vs Ahmednagar District, 6:15 PM

Match 68 - Nandurbar District vs Ratnagiri District, 7:45 PM