Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 5

Day 1 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi witnessed some interesting results. Let’s delve into the details of which team is placed at which spot in the standings.

Dhule District are currently in pole position with six points at a score difference of 18. They bagged a thumping win over Jalna District by 37-19 in their season opener. Akshay Patil was the wrecker-in-chief with a total of 15 points for Dhule.

Ahmednagar District moved up to the second position with a resounding win over Mumbai Shahar by 41-25 in the campaign opener. They have six points at a score difference of 16. Ashish Yadav was the standout raider with 10 raid points for Ahmednagar.

Beed District secured third position with a close 41-38 win over Raigad District. They have five points under their belt at a score difference of three. Rahul Teke was the one-man army for Beed with 19 match points.

Nanded District, on the other hand, occupied the fourth rank with a win over Ratnagiri District in a thrilling affair by 30-28. They bagged five points in the standings with a score difference of two. Yakum Arsalan Pathan was the star raider with 13 raid points and 15 match points to turn the game upside down.

Ratnagiri District, Raigad District, Mumbai Shahar, and Jalna District occupy the bottom four positions. Ratnagiri has occupied the fifth rank, while Raigad is at the sixth rank, with Mumbai securing the seventh position and Jalna holding the wooden spoon.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 1 Results (March 5)

Match 1 - Ahmednagar District beat Mumbai Shahar (41-25)

Match 2 - Nanded District beat Ratnagiri District (30-28)

Match 3 - Dhule District beat Jalna District (37-19)

Match 4 - Beed District beat Raigad District (41-38)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 2 Schedule (March 6) (All timings are in IST)

Match 5 - Ratnagiri District vs Dhule District, 10:15 AM

Match 6 - Mumbai Shahar vs Jalna District, 11:45 AM

Match 7 - Nanded District vs Beed District, 2:45 PM

Match 8 - Ahmednagar District vs Raigad District, 4:15 PM