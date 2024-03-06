Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 6

Day 2 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi came to an end with some thrilling and exciting results on our way.

Ahmednagar District moved one spot up to secure the top position in the standings with two consecutive victories, racking up 12 points with a score difference of 39. In their most recent encounter, they thumped Raigad District 49-26.

Beed District ascended one position up to occupy the second rank with two successive victories, gathering 11 points with a score difference of 18. They defeated Nanded District 45-30 in their most recent clash.

Ratnagiri District climbed up from the fifth to the third rank with one win and a loss, picking up seven points with a score difference of 13. They bagged a 47-32 win over Dhule District on Day 2 of the competition.

Dhule District descended from the top to the fourth slot with one win and a loss, pocketing six points with a score difference of three. Mumbai Shahar propelled from the seventh to the fifth spot with one win and a loss, gathering six points. They steamrolled Jalna District 36-26 in their most recent clash.

Nanded District slid from the fourth to the sixth spot with one win and a loss, racking up five points. Raigad District and Jalna District are yet to bag a win and are occupying the seventh and eighth ranks in the tally.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 2 Results (March 6)

Match 5 - Ratnagiri District beat Dhule District (47-32)

Match 6 - Mumbai Shahar beat Jalna District (36-26)

Match 7 - Beed District beat Nanded District (45-30)

Match 8 - Ahmednagar District beat Raigad District (49-26)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 3 Schedule (March 7) (All timings are in IST)

Match 9 - Jalna District vs Nanded District, 10:15 AM

Match 10 - Beed District vs Ahmednagar District, 11:45 AM

Match 11 - Dhule District vs Mumbai Shahar, 2:45 PM

Match 12 - Raigad District vs Ratnagiri District, 4:15 PM