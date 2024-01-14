Periyar Panthers will lock horns with Panchala Pride in the 12th match of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on January 15, Monday.

The Panthers are currently at the 10th spot in the standings with one win and a loss, carrying a total of five points. Their campaign started with a win over Maurya Mavericks by 32-28. However, their momentum was hampered in their second game.

Panthers suffered a stunning defeat by 16-39 over Hampi Heroes. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways in their next contest. Raider Ashish Bhati is the star of the show for the Panthers, accumulating 17 points in two games alongside a Super 10.

On the other hand, Panchala Pride are in the seventh rank with one win and five points in their tally. They started their competition over Vijayanagara Veers and registered a thrilling win by 23-22. Their defense has been brilliant, thanks to Aryan Kumar's five successful tackles with a Super Five.

Match Details

Match: Periyar Panthers vs Panchala Pride, Match 12, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 15, 2024; 10:15 a.m. IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Periyar Panthers

Anand Yadav, Ankit Bhati, Ankit Kumar, Aryadeep Deshwal, Gaurav Bansal, Keshram Nagar, Kuldeep Kumar, Lucky Kumar, Mahendra Yadav, Nikhil Solanki, Rachit Yadav, Rajdeep Kumar, Robin Kumar, Ronik Singh, Sachin Gour, Shaurya Bahadhur, Venod Thakur.

Panchala Pride

Aditya Kumar, Alok Kumar, Amish Rathee, Ankit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atique Rahman, Badal Kumar, Brajesh Jayshankar Kumar, Karan Singh, Monu Kumar, Prince Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rajkumar Singh, Rajnish Raj, Ravi Saket, Reetik Kumar, Rohit Rathee, Sawan Khatri, Shitiknth Gautam, Vicky Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Kumar.

Probable Playing 7

Periyar Panthers

Ashish Bhati, Krishan Mavai, Shubham Bhiduri, Abhishek Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Gaurav Bansal, Ankit Bhati

Panchala Pride

Aryan Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Singh, Rahul Kumar, Atiqul Rahman, Rakesh Kumar

PEP vs PAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Kumar, Gaurav Bansal, Rohit Singh, Ankit Bhati, Krishan Mavai, Shubham Bhiduri, Ashish Bhati

Captain: Ashish Bhati Vice-Captain: Aryan Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aryan Kumar, Gaurav Bansal, Abhishek Nagar, Rohit Singh, Ankit Bhati, Shubham Bhiduri, Ashish Bhati

Captain: Aryan Kumar Vice-Captain: Rohit Singh