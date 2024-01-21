Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 82, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the 82nd game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 21.

The Bulls returned to winning ways in recent games, losing twice in five games, including a dominating 42-26 victory at Telugu Titans in their previous game. With six wins and eight losses, they are back in playoff contention, moving to ninth place in the points table with 37 points from 14 games.

The Thalaivas, meanwhile, also thrashed the three-time champions in their previous game, registered a dominating 41-25 victory against the Patna Pirates. However, they are languishing in tenth place with 25 points from 13 games.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, 82nd Match PKL 2023

Date: January 21, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L W L W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W L W L L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Ran Singh, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Parteek, Abhishek Singh

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia, Mohit

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

Akshit Dhull was the star performer for the Bulls against the Titans, with the youngster missing his well-deserved super 10 by just one point. However, Surjeet Singh led the defensive department of the team, notching up seven tackle points.

The defensive unit of the Thalaivas, meanwhile, had a great day against the Patna Pirates. M. Abishek picked up seven tackle points, while Sahil Singh registered a high five.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Bengaluru Bulls Tamil Thalaivas 0 votes