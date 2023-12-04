PUN vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 5

In a repeat of the PKL 9 final, the Puneri Paltan go up against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Monday, December 4, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The two sides clashed in the PKL 9 final, where Jaipur edged out Pune to secure their second PKL title. Both teams are the strongest on paper, according to most experts and fans, so it will be interesting to see which of them begin their campaign on a winning note.

In terms of auction signings, Jaipur left themselves with very little to do, opting to retain their entire core unit from last season. Meanwhile, the Paltan freed up their budget and directed it to secure one of the best defenders in the league, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

PUN vs JAI Match Details

Match: PUN vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 5

Date and Time: December 4, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Rahul Chaudhari

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 5

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Deshwal was the highest point-scoring raider last season, and he's very likely to repeat the feat this time around too. He's the best captaincy option in this game and definitely the best raider.

Defender - Ankush

Last season's best defender Ankush should be in your Dream11 teams going into this game. The left-corner defender scored 89 points in 24 games and looks set to have another solid season.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

The all-rounder's slot should be a hotly contested one, with Aslam Inamdar also classified as one, but the Iranian left corner edges him out with his propensity for big tackle point hauls.

A four-point haul for Shadloui will net him more points than a 7 or 8-pointer that's likely that an Aslam Inamdar picks up.

PUN vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 5

Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, Gaurav Khatri

PUN vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Considering that the two teams were the finalists last season and have some of the best players in the league, they're naturally priced high. That makes it crucial to have one cheap enabler, and in this case, it's Puneri Paltan's probable right corner Gaurav Khatri, at 12 credits.

Pune's raiding trio aren't going to score big, and it's always a toss-up as to which of the three will have the best game. Aslam Inamdar has that all-round potential to pick up tackle points, and his recent national team selection makes him a slightly safer pick, but Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde aren't far behind.

Mohammadreza Shadloui is close to a must-have, and Arjun Deshwal and Ankush are non-negotiable. Arjun is easily the best captaincy option by a mile.

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ankush, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Mohit Goyat

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Sunil Kumar, Gaurav Khatri, Sahul Kumar

All-Rounders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush.