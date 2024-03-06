RAT vs DHU Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Ratnagiri District vs Dhule District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 5

Ratnagiri District will take on Dhule District in the fifth match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Wednesday, March 6. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Dhule District are placed atop the standings with six points and a score difference of 18, while Ratnagiri District are fifth with one point and a score difference of -2.

Ratnagiri District suffered a two-point defeat against Naded District, losing the match 28-30. Abhishek Shinde was the best performer for the former club, returning with six raid points and one tackle point.

Meanwhile, Dhule District thrashed debutants Jalna District 37-19 in their season opener of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024. Akshay Patil laid the foundation for Dhule District with 14 raid points and one tackle point.

Match Details

Match: Ratnagiri District vs Dhule District, Match 5, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League

Date & Time: March 6, 2024; 10.15 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Ratnagiri District

Nilesh Shinde, Shubham Patil, Raj Bhosale, Sarthak Shinde, Shreyas Shinde, Ved Patil, Darshan Kotawadekar, Shripad Kumbar, Avishkar Palkar, Sayan Gavkhadkar, Sujan Kansare, Aryan Kardekar, Bhushan Gudhekar, Sourabh Divekar, Abhishek Shinde, Amarsing Kashyap, Atharv Dhumal, Banty Nikam, Paras Patil, and Ritesh Birje.

Dhule District

Bhushan Rajput, Aakash Hire, Mitesh Kadam, Rakesh Patil, Suyash Patil, Danish Shaikh, Mukesh Sonawane, Nikhil Patil, Jayvardhan Girase, Jayesh Shirsath, Kamlesh Jadhav, Lokeshsing Rajput, Nikhil Bhadane, Vaibhav Borse, Akshay Patil, Chetan Langde, Raj Kunwar, Raza Sayyed, Rohit Patil, and Soyab Tamboli.

Probable Playing 7s

Ratnagiri District

Nilesh Shinde, Shreyas Shinde, Ved Patil, Shripad Kumbar, Avishkar Palkar, Abhishek Shinde, and Amarsing Kashyap.

Dhule District

Suyash Patil, Mukesh Sonawane, Vaibhav Borse, Akshay Patil, Raj Kunwar, Rohit Patil, and Soyab Tamboli.

RAT vs DHU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Soyab Tamboli, Avishkar Palkar, Raj Kunwar, Rohit Patil, Shreyas Shinde, Akshay Patil, and Abhishek Shinde.

Captain: Akshay Patil | Vice-captain: Shreyas Shinde

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Soyab Tamboli, Shripad Kumbar, Raj Kunwar, Mukesh Sonawane, Amarsing Kashyap, Akshay Patil, and Ved Patil.

Captain: Ved Patil | Vice-captain: Mukesh Sonawane