SAT vs PAL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Satara District vs Palghar District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 31

Satara District are set to take on Palghar District in a Pool B encounter of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Tuesday, March 12. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, will host the contest.

Palghar District had a poor outing in the league stage last season. However, they emerged as the best team in the Relegation Round, winning six and drawing one match from seven encounters.

Meanwhile, Satara District didn't play in the inaugural season of the competition. They will make their debut in the second edition of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Satara District vs Palghar District, Match 31, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)

Date & Time: March 12, 2024; 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Satara District

Amit Mali, Ashish Karne, Prathamesh Mane, Yash Shantram, Arihant Bhosale, Ganesh Aawale, Omkar Palakar, Vedant Jagtap, Harish Vgare, Pranav Kumar Chavhan, Paajwal Zanzane, Pranav Dhumal, Anand Shinde, Arihant Anandrao, Atharv Sawant, Chaitanya Raut, Krushna Pawar, Kunal Kiran, Om Bhosale, Pratik Mhaske.

Palghar District

Viraj Thakare, Yogesh Morase, Akshar Bendga, Pranit Dodiya, Pratik Jadhav, Rahul Patil, Yash Nimbalkar, Abhinay Singh, Om Patil, Prem Tamore, Prem Mandal, Vandan Bari, Harsh Meher, Jeet Patil, Vivek Bhore, Mayur Gavli, Nakul Korda, Piyush Patil, Prem Meher, Rushikesh Dalvi, Sarvesh Phatkare, Vaidik Arekar.

Probable Playing 7s

Satara District

Pranav Shivaji Dhumal, Krushna Aabaso Pawar, Chaitanya Jayavant Raut, Anand Ashok Shinde, Yash Shantram, Omkar Makarand Palakar, Om Amit Bhosale.

Palghar District

Abhinay Singh, Prem Mandal, Viraj Thakare, Yogesh Morase, Om Patil, Yash Nimbalkar, Harsh Meher.

SAT vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pranav Shivaji Dhumal, Krushna Aabaso Pawar, Prem Mandal, Viraj Thakare, Anand Ashok Shinde, Yash Nimbalkar, Yash Shantram.

Captain: Yash Shantram | Vice-captain: Anand Ashok Shinde

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhinay Singh, Krushna Aabaso Pawar, Prem Mandal, Yogesh Morase, Om Patil, Omkar Makarand Palakar, Om Amit Bhosale.

Captain: Prem Mandal | Vice-captain: Omkar Makarand Palakar