Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns in the 36th game of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, December 23.
Under Sagar's captaincy, Tamil Thalaivas are having a poor season with two wins and three defeats in five games, tallying 10 points and occupying the 11th position. They will hope to turn the tables after losing their last two games.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Sunil Kumar, are fourth position in the standings with three wins, two losses and one draw in six games. They are coming off a 41-24 win over UP Yoddhas.
TAM vs JAI Match Details
Match: TAM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 36
Date and Time: Dec. 23, 2023; 8:00 pm IST
Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
TAM vs JAI Probable Playing 7s
Tamil Thalaivas
Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar (c), Sahil Gulia
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (c), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Abhishek KS, Lucky Sharma, Ankush
TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 36
Raider - Arjun Deshwal
Jaipur raider Arjun Deshwal has racked up 57 raid points from 98 attempts in six games. He has two Super Raids and three Super 10s. With 9.5 average raid points per game, Arjun is the safest captaincy choice to have in your XI.
Known for his agile body, sharp mind and fearless attitude, the 24-year-old star raider will look to add more points to his tally and give his side another win.
Defender - Sahil Gulia
Sahil Gulia is the fifth-best defender this season with 17 successful tackles in five games. Although Tamil Thalaivas are having a poor season, Sahil’s form is one of the aspects to watch out for.
Sahil has bagged 18 tackle points from 35 attempts in this edition with two High 5s at a success rate of 49%. He is an impressive vice-captain to have in your fantasy XI.
All-Rounder - Sunil Kumar
Though Jaipur Pink Panthers are having an indifferent season with their defense department, Sunil Kumar is one of the players to watch out for from their side. In six games, he has scored 15 tackle points from 23 attempts with one Hig 5 at 57% tackle success rate.
TAM vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Arjun Deshwal
Narender
Sahil Gulia
Five Must-Picks for TAM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 36
Arjun Deshwal, Narender, Sahil Gulia, Sunil Kumar, Ankush Jr
TAM vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Tamil Thalaivas, under the leadership of Sagar, are having a disastrous season. However, their defender Sahil Gulia is experiencing a decent show. It’s advisable to have him as a multiplier to one of your mega league teams.
TAM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Ankush Jr
All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Narender
Captain: Sahil Gulia I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal
TAM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Ankush Jr, Reza Mirbagheri
All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender
Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Narender