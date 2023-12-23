Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns in the 36th game of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, December 23.

Under Sagar's captaincy, Tamil Thalaivas are having a poor season with two wins and three defeats in five games, tallying 10 points and occupying the 11th position. They will hope to turn the tables after losing their last two games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Sunil Kumar, are fourth position in the standings with three wins, two losses and one draw in six games. They are coming off a 41-24 win over UP Yoddhas.

TAM vs JAI Match Details

Match: TAM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 36

Date and Time: Dec. 23, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

TAM vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar (c), Sahil Gulia

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (c), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Abhishek KS, Lucky Sharma, Ankush

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 36

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur raider Arjun Deshwal has racked up 57 raid points from 98 attempts in six games. He has two Super Raids and three Super 10s. With 9.5 average raid points per game, Arjun is the safest captaincy choice to have in your XI.

Known for his agile body, sharp mind and fearless attitude, the 24-year-old star raider will look to add more points to his tally and give his side another win.

Defender - Sahil Gulia

Sahil Gulia is the fifth-best defender this season with 17 successful tackles in five games. Although Tamil Thalaivas are having a poor season, Sahil’s form is one of the aspects to watch out for.

Sahil has bagged 18 tackle points from 35 attempts in this edition with two High 5s at a success rate of 49%. He is an impressive vice-captain to have in your fantasy XI.

All-Rounder - Sunil Kumar

Though Jaipur Pink Panthers are having an indifferent season with their defense department, Sunil Kumar is one of the players to watch out for from their side. In six games, he has scored 15 tackle points from 23 attempts with one Hig 5 at 57% tackle success rate.

TAM vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Narender

Sahil Gulia

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 36

Arjun Deshwal, Narender, Sahil Gulia, Sunil Kumar, Ankush Jr

TAM vs JAI Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Tamil Thalaivas, under the leadership of Sagar, are having a disastrous season. However, their defender Sahil Gulia is experiencing a decent show. It’s advisable to have him as a multiplier to one of your mega league teams.

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Narender

Captain: Sahil Gulia I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sahil Gulia, Ankush Jr, Reza Mirbagheri

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender

Captain: Arjun Deshwal I Vice-Captain: Narender