Black Friday 2023 sale: 5 best sunscreen deals 

As Black Friday 2023 is at its peak, sunscreen, often underestimated, is a vital component of any skincare routine. Sunscreen acts as a protective barrier against the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays emitted by the sun.

Prolonged exposure to UV radiation of the sun rays leads to several skin issues such as sunburn, premature aging, and an increased risk of skin cancer. Applying sunscreen can help prevent the effects of UV rays and keep the skin healthy. Sunscreens help fight against aging signs, promoting youthful and radiant skin as UV rays can accelerate the aging process by causing wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots.

It's essential to look for sunscreens that provide broad-spectrum protection, meaning it's a shield against both UV rays. Mineral-based ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide act as physical blockers, forming a protective layer on the skin's surface.

One must look for sunscreens enriched with antioxidants like Vitamin C and E on Black Friday 2023. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin in sunscreens help keep the skin hydrated. If someone has acne-prone skin, one must opt for a non-comedogenic sunscreen as they don't clog pores, and prevent breakouts.

Here are the 5 best sunscreen deals that are available for Black Friday 2023.

Top 5 Black Friday 2023 sunscreen deals

1) Neutrogena Ultra Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 60

Neutrogena Ultra Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 60 has an unparalleled combination of high SPF protection, quick-drying formula, and broad spectrum coverage. Offering an effective shield against UV rays, this product ensures superior sun protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula that makes it an unbeatable choice for skin-conscious shoppers seeking top-notch sun care at a discounted price on Black Friday 2023.

Neutrogena Ultra Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 60 is priced at $9.59 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

2) La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen

La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen is well suited for the face and body as it contains vitamin E, herbal extracts, and antioxidants that help soothe the sunburnt skin and shield one from the sun. This product has a lightweight, matte finish texture that goes well under makeup too.

It makes it ideal for daily use while providing effective protection for all skin types. La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen is available for $36.99 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

3) Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is the best for people with oily skin. It's known for its innovative oil-free formula, providing weightless and broad-spectrum protection. With a strong combination of SPF 40 and a unique blend of antioxidants, it ensures optimal defense against UV rays while leaving the skin feeling silky smooth. This makes it a must-have sunscreen during the Black Friday 2023 sale.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is priced at $22-$38 depending on the size of the product on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

This product offers high SPF protection since it includes zinc oxide and is suitable for sensitive skin. It has a combination of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and lactic acid that helps treat acne-prone skin. It doesn't clog pores. Niacinamide helps in correcting hyperpigmentation lightening acne scars, and reducing sun damage.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 retails for $33 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

5) SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+

SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ is the best product to grab in the Black Friday 2023 sale, offering broad-spectrum protection against UV rays. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula, combines with WetForce technology, ensuring optimal sun defense. It makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a high-performance sunscreen at a discounted price.

SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ is priced at $50 on Sephora's online store and Ulta Beauty's online store.

Investing in high-quality sunscreens is a step towards long-term skin protection and over well being. One must consider the ingredients mentioned above while exploring the best deals to achieve healthy and radiant skin in the Black Friday 2023 sale.