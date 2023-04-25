Jpegmafia and Danny Brown have announced their highly anticipated US tour following the release of their critically acclaimed collaborative album, Scaring the Hoes. The tour will mark Danny Brown's first since the pandemic when he released uknowhatimsayin? in 2019. The Detroit rapper has been praised for his electrifying live performances, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the stage.

Jpegmafia and Danny Brown tour tickets are to go on sale on Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while sold-out shows will be available to buy at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

The Jpegmafia and Danny Brown tour will begin in Nashville and end in Dallas

Jpegmafia and Danny Brown will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Nashville, which is scheduled to take place on July 25, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the duo will finally wrap up their tour with their Dallas concert on August 26, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for Jpegmafia and Danny Brown:

July 25, 2023 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

July 26, 2023 - Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

July 28, 2023 - Old National - Indianapolis, IN

July 29, 2023 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

July 30, 2023 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

August 01, 2023 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

August 03, 2023 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

August 06, 2023 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

August 08, 2023 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

August 09, 2023 - Pier 17 - New York, NY

August 11, 2023 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

August 12, 2023 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

August 13, 2023 - Ram Head Live! - Baltimore, MD

August 15, 2023 - The National - Richmond, VA

August 17, 2023 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 19, 2023 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

August 20, 2023 - The Vanguard - Orlando, FL

August 22, 2023 - Joy Theater - New Orleans, LA

August 24, 2023 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

August 25, 2023 - Stubb's Waller Creek - Austin, TX

August 26, 2023 - Factory Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

For more information about the tour, please keep an eye on Jpegmafia and Danny Brown's social media accounts.

Learn more about the artists Jpegmafia and Danny Brown

Jpegmafia, also known as Peggy, is an American rapper and producer from Baltimore, Maryland. His music is characterized by a unique blend of experimental hip-hop, noise music, and punk rock. He first gained recognition with his 2016 album Black Ben Carson and has since released several critically acclaimed projects, including Veteran and All My Heroes Are Cornballs.

In 2020, he released his fourth album EP2! which featured collaborations with fellow musicians Tommy Genesis and Denzel Curry.

Despite not having any major awards or nominations, Jpegmafia has gained a devoted following due to his boundary-pushing sound and provocative lyrics. He has been praised for his ability to blend genres and for his politically charged commentary on American society.

Danny Brown

Danny Brown is an American rapper from Detroit, Michigan. He first gained attention with his 2010 album The Hybrid and became more widely recognized with his breakthrough 2011 release XXX. His music is known for its dark, introspective lyrics and off-kilter beats. He has released several critically acclaimed albums, including the Old and Atrocity Exhibition.

Brown has been recognized with several awards and nominations throughout his career. In 2012, he was named one of the Best New Artists by MTV, and his album Atrocity Exhibition was named one of the best albums of 2016 by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and several other music publications.

He has also been nominated for several BET Hip Hop Awards and was named one of the top 10 rappers of 2013 by Complex Magazine. In 2019, he released his fifth album uknowhatimsayin¿, which was produced by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest.

