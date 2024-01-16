Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Review: Exploring the costs, benefits and risks of this hair loss treatment

A clinically formulated hair regrowth formulation, Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth is an oral hair loss supplement that uses naturally sourced botanicals. The brand offers multiple products catering to people’s specific needs.

Nutrafol is known for its over-the-counter supplements that are designed to address and potentially reverse mild to moderate hair thinning, considering factors such as genetics, stress, and age. Notably, none of the brand’s products contain common hair growth medications like minoxidil or finasteride.

Nutrafol promotes the belief that natural products are not an alternative but the future of hair health. The brand's product lineup caters to both women and men, including vegan and post-partum variations. Most beauty enthusiasts of both genders experience thin hair and hair loss due to various external and internal stressors.

Positioning itself as the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand for hair growth, the hair supplement-focused brand has received positive reviews across social media platforms, with the Nutrafol videos garnering over 40 million views on TikTok.

Popular Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth products explored

Hair Growth Nutraceutical ($79):

Ideal for women between the age group of 18 to 44, this hair growth supplement targets root causes of hair thinning like lifestyle, stress, and nutrition. It is a Nutrafol Women’s Hair Regrowth supplement that offers thicker volume, less hair shedding, thicker brows and lashes, reduced stress levels, and enhanced sleep quality.

Women’s Vegan Hair Growth Nutraceutical ($79):

In addition to delivering effective hair growth supplements, Nutrafol Women’s Hair Regrowth range comprises vegan formulations for age groups 18 to 44. These supplements are ideal for those following a plant-based lifestyle. The supplements are formulated with 100% vegan ingredients, with an advisable dose of 4 pills for stronger, thicker hair.

Women’s Balance Hair Growth Nutraceutical ($79):

This hair growth nutraceutical is formulated for women over 45 years who are experiencing hair thinning due to menopause-like reasons. The supplements consist of tested ingredients that target the root causes of hair thinning, like metabolism, aging, and hormones.

Additionally, this is the first and only hair growth supplement backed by clinical studies in menopausal women with thinning hair. The Women’s Balance Hair Growth Nutraceutical improved symptoms like hot flashes and sleep as well.

Postpartum Hair Growth Nutraceutical ($79):

One of the Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth supplements, this nutraceutical is formulated for postpartum women and features an OBGYN-developed, breastfeeding-friendly formula infused with ingredients like DHA Omega-3s, Tocotrienol Complex, Nettle, Apple, Marine Collagen, and Shatavari.

The supplement targets the root causes of postpartum hair thinning, be it hormonal changes, nutrition, or physical and emotional stress.

Benefits and side-effects of Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth supplements explored

The main advantage of Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth supplements lies in their formulation, which incorporates natural ingredients such as saw palmetto, collagen, piperine, kelp, horsetail, and many more.

These supplements specifically target hair loss induced by stress, hormonal changes, and metabolism issues. Notably, Nutrafol offers variations in formulations to cater to the specific needs of different groups, including options for vegan, postpartum women, and those experiencing menopausal-related hair concerns.

The side effects of Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth supplements include that it takes a long time to showcase visible results and can be expensive for a single bottle. Moreover, several researchers have noted that the prolonged consumption of these supplements leads to health issues.

Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth supplements have garnered positive reviews from women so far, such as:

"My hair is growing like wildflowers! I'm very happy with the results."

The Nutrafol range of women's hair growth supplements are available on the brand's official portal and on retail platforms like Amazon.