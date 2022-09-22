Create
Current Run Rate: 0
Toss delayed due to rain
 
Update (19:20pm IST): The match has been delayed due to rain, will bring you live updates as and when we have! Stay tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the match number 14 of Road Safety World Series 2022 as India Legends lock horns against England Legends in Dehradun! This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my co-commentator Bidipto Datta as we take you through everything that transpires! Stay tuned for toss and playing XI updates!
Right then. It's for India Legends to take on the England Legends. It's not looking great at the moment for the England Legends, they haven't won a single game, they've picked up a point though through one game that was washed out due to rain. 

Talking about the points table, Sri Lanka Legends are certainly showing their intent in this season and then West Indies Legends follow them at the second spot with same number of points. 

India's last two games were abandoned due to rain in Kanpur and then in Indore. India Legends would really to get a game going here, they can't afford another rain game and get only a solitary point. The only game that happened for them was against South Africa Legends. Stuart Binny was in a blistering form, scored 82 off just 42 deliveries, powering them to a mammoth total on board. 

The bowlers made it tough for the opposition, Rahul Sharma's tidy spell ensured South Africa were strangled in the chase as he snared three wickets as well. Along with him, it was Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha who gave good company and eventually winning the game by a quite a big margin.

England Legends on the other hand were up against West Indies Legends in the last game, England were really struggling at one stage but thanks to Rikki Clarke's quick fire 50 off 25 deliveries that ensured their bowlers had something to bowl at. 

In reply, West Indies Legends made short work of the run chase, Dwayne Smith kept clobbering the bowlers all around the park and that century stand with William Perkins put England out of the game completely. 

Two losses for England, India still searching for a game time on the field and continue their domination from where they left off against South Africa.