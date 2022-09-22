Stadium
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Dehra Dun
Pitch
Spin friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Playing XI
To be announced
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
R Clarke(T20-172 matches-2305 runs-113 wickets) scored the highest fantasy points(164) for England Legends by contributing 59 runs with willow and scalping 2 crucial wickets making him a safe captain choice for today's fixture.
2
ENG-Legends batter Ian Bell(T20-107 matches-2790 runs) is in a good touch scoring 61 runs in this series so far. Contributions from Ian Bell (46) and Rikki Clarke (50*) helped them post 156 on the board in their last match.
3
Series Stats: After a convincing win over the Proteas side in their first game, India Legends’ last two fixtures were washed out due to rain whereas England Legends are yet to win a game in this year’s competition.
4
India-Legends star all-rounder, Yuvraj singh(T20-231 matches-4857 runs-80 wickets) could only manage 6 runs and scalped one wicket. Although he was decent with his bowling Performance, he will be expected to contribute much more with his bat.
5
Hot Picks :R Clarke,S Binny,S Raina
Risky Picks:S Tendulkar,I Bell,Y Singh
Stay away :R Pawar
Grand League Captain Picks:S Binny,I Bell,R Sharma