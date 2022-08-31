Create
29/0 (3.1)
Current Run Rate: 9.16
HKG won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
KL Rahul *
12
14
0
1
85
Rohit Sharma
14
7
1
1
200
P'SHIP
29 (19)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ehsan Khan *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
3.1 Ehsan Khan to KL Rahul, fired full and just outside off, Rahul comes forward to push it down the ground to mid-off for a single.
Ehsan Khan comes into the attack
Ahhhh, the big game pressure is getting to Haroon Arshad! He got a decent first over in, but things started to go awry for him this time! Both KL and Rohit free their arms and have a hit, Rahul hit it further! Maybe this is what he needs to get off the rut? McKechnie came up to the stumps for the final delivery of the over to prevent Rohit from
3
overs
28 /0 score
6
0
1
3nb
1nb
6
1
4
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul
11 (13)
cricket bat icon Rohit Sharma *
14 (7)
cricket ball icon Haroon Arshad
0 /27
2.6 Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! FINDS THE GAP! The keeper stands up to the stumps as Arshad sends down a short and wide leg-cutter. Easy pickings for Rohit as he punches it past the dive of cover to collect four more. Massive over for India!
2.5 Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, low full toss tailing into the pads, Rahul clips it square on the leg-side and into the deep as the sweeper picks up. Brings Rohit back on strike!
2.4 Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, SIX! RAHUL BREAKS FREE! A touch too short on off stump and it sits up to get the treatment. Rahul swings and launches it into the second tier over square leg as he powers it into the stands for his first maximum! 
2.4 Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, NO BALL! GOODNESS, GRACIOUS ME! The pressure has got to the bowler here as he spills this one out of his palm and spears it beyond the pitch and outside the tramline. The keeper does well to collect but the free hit remains!
2.4 Haroon Arshad to KL Rahul, pitched up on middle and leg, Rahul clips it to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs but Arshad oversteps. Free hit loading - can Rahul tee off?
2.3 Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, length delivery angling into the off stump, Rohit stands his ground and tucks it with soft hands and a closed bat face for a quick single to short mid-wicket.
2.2 Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, length delivery around off stump this time, Rohit stands on his toes before gently tucking it off his wrists to short mid-wicket.
2.1 Haroon Arshad to Rohit Sharma, SIX! BOOM! Gives the charge and advances to the pitch of this length delivery around off stump does the skipper. He launches it handsomely down the ground and sends it soaring over the bowler's head and well to the sightscreen's right for the first maximum!
Seems like the wicket is holding up, just a tad bit. Both the openers were early into their shots on occasions. Dicey wicket, it might take them a while to get a hang of it. Spin to win once again, it seems!
2
overs
6 /0 score
1
0
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon KL Rahul *
2 (9)
cricket bat icon Rohit Sharma
3 (3)
cricket ball icon Ayush Shukla
0 /1
1.6 Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, fuller and wider of off with a hint of shape, Rahul leans forward with a press but all he can do is chunk it to the bowler's left on the off-side.
1.5 Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, length delivery on a line wide of off, Rahul eases forward and pats it gently towards cover, no run.
1.4 Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, good length delivery outside off, Rahul hops back and stays beside the line of it as he punches firmly to cover point.
1.3 Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, back of a length delivery with room on offer although it doesn't quite sit up. Rahul gets up on his toes and toe-ends his horizontal prod back into the pitch.
1.2 Ayush Shukla to KL Rahul, full and a hint of shape into the channel outside off, Rahul presses forward and pats it carefully to cover.