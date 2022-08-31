Stadium
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pitch
The pitch is bowling friendly and the pacers might again dominate this game.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
Hardik Pandya is in excellent form, he scored a total of 33 runs at a strike rate of 194.12 in the previous game and picked up 3 wickets as well. Hardik Pandya undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
2
Rohit Sharma is the best batting picks for your fantasy team. He has scored a total of 3499 runs at a strike rate of 139.73 in T20I.
3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4W) and Arshdeep Singh (2W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game. Amongst Wicket-keepers, Scott McKechnie will be one player to watch out for.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other India won by 26 runs back in 2018.
5
Hot Picks: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Yasim Murtaza
GL Picks: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav
Risky Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kinchit Shah
Stay aways: Dinesh Karthik