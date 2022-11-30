07:54 (IST) Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this exciting semi final game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Karnataka and Saurashtra from the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground in Ahmedabad, India! Taking you through all the twists and turns that this game has to offer will be your expert commentary panel of Mohul Bhowmick, Divyansh Manchandia and Srivathsa Vennelaganti.<br><br> Both these teams that we have on our hands here today consist of a variety of seasoned campaigners, and this will give them a lot of confidence coming into this game. While Karnataka have been known to do well in crunch situations, Saurashtra are not playing too far away from their home in Rajkot, and this might give them a slight advantage.<br><br>Karnataka are led by India opener Mayank Agarwal, and he has rallied his troops rather well so far. In the quarterfinal against a resurgent Punjab, he ensured that he rotated his bowlers as and when the situation demanded, and provided a lot of leeway to those who could not really hit the mark as and when demanded. In the end, the game appeared to be going right down to the wire before Shreyas Gopal, Manoj Bhandage and Krishnappa Gowtham reinstated sanity.<br><br>Saurashtra will have a big boost with the presence of skipper and seamer Jaydev Unadkat in their lineup. They faced a tough opponent in Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinal being played at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad on Monday but managed to defeat them by a convincing margin of 44 runs. Although they do not have a lot of star names in their side, they can rally together and show to the world that they are indeed the sum of their parts. The likes of Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani will all have huge responsibilities to shoulder today.<br><br>This game promises to be a rather exciting and challenging encounter for both sides, so stay tuned till the very end, and hang on for news of the toss and the teams to come soon!<br>