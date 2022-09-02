Stadium
The Rose Bowl, Southampton, Southampton
Pitch
Batting-friendly track
Playing XI
Lineups out
Philip Salt is seen as a run machine from day 1 in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 313 runs in 8 inns with average fantasy points of 63 points per match. He is an unavoidable pick in the fantasy team.
Jordan Thompson makes it feel like it's raining wickets for him. He has shown consistent performance in every match for London Spirit and is a valuable player. He has picked 14 wickets in 8 inns. He is unbeatable.
Joshua Little is in top-notch form. His contribution from the last 3 matches has been exceptional. He has picked 9 wickets in 3 inns. Little is an excellent bowler and one should not forget him to pick in fantasy teams.
Tristan Stubbs has also shown amazing growth in the past few games. He has contributed well with the bat and ball. So far, he has mustered 121 runs in 7 inns and has picked 4 wickets in 7 inns.
Hot Picks: Jordan Thompson, Philip Salt
Safe Picks: Adam Rossington, Daniel Lawrence, Tristan Stubbs
Stay Aways: Laurie Evans, Nathan Ellis
Grand League Picks: Philip Salt, Jordan Thompson