Northern Superchargers (Men)
42/1 (6.1)
Current Run Rate: 6.81
BRV won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
David Willey *
21
16
4
0
131
Adam Lyth
14
10
0
1
140
P'SHIP
25 (20)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
James Fuller *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
6.1 JK Fuller to DJ Willey, 1 run, good length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays defensive shot on the frontfoot to cover for 1 run.
5.5 JB Lintott to DJ Willey, 1 run, legbreak full length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays inside edge of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
5.4 JB Lintott to DJ Willey, Four, legbreak full length, outside the leg stump David Willey plays the sweep, of the frontfoot to the fine leg for four
5.3 JB Lintott to A Lyth, 1 run, legbreak full length, on the middle stump, Adam Lyth plays down the track of the frontfoot to long on for 1 run
5.2 JB Lintott to DJ Willey, 1 run, legbreak full length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays of the frontfoot to cover for 1 run
5.1 JB Lintott to A Lyth, 1 run
4.5 Rehan Ahmed to DJ Willey, 1 run, legbreak full length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays of the frontfoot to cover for 1 run
4.4 Rehan Ahmed to A Lyth, 1 run, legbreak good length, outside off, Adam Lyth plays cut, of the backfoot to third man for 1 run
4.3 Rehan Ahmed to DJ Willey, 1 run, googly good length, outside off, David Willey plays cut, of the backfoot to third man for 1 run
4.2 Rehan Ahmed to DJ Willey, Four, legbreak full length, on the middle stump David Willey plays the sweep, of the frontfoot to the square leg for four
4.1 Rehan Ahmed to A Lyth, 1 run, legbreak full length, on the middle stump, Adam Lyth plays flick, of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
3.5 Paul Stirling to DJ Willey, no run
3.4 Paul Stirling to DJ Willey, no run, off break full length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays defensive shot to back to bowler
3.3 Paul Stirling to DJ Willey, no run, dot ball!! off break full length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays slog sweep, inside edge of the frontfoot to fine leg.
3.2 Paul Stirling to A Lyth, Four
3.1 Paul Stirling to A Lyth, Four, off break full length, outside off Adam Lyth plays the drive, of the frontfoot to the cover for four
2.5 Rehan Ahmed to DJ Willey, no run
2.4 Rehan Ahmed to DJ Willey, no run, dot ball!! legbreak good length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays flick, of the backfoot to square leg.
2.3 Rehan Ahmed to DJ Willey, no run, googly good length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays defensive shot to back to bowler
2.2 Rehan Ahmed to DJ Willey, no run, legbreak full length, on the middle stump, David Willey plays defensive shot to back to bowler