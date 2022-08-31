Stadium
Headingley, Leeds
Pitch
Batting-friendly track
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
David Wiese (T20-300 matches-3461 runs-235 wickets), the experienced all-rounder has scored 137 runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.13 and has taken six wickets in six matches for Northern Superchargers this season. He is a very good fantasy pick for today's fixture.
2
Adam Lyth (T20-165 matches-4069 runs-strike rate:149.98) has scored the highest fantasy points(411) for NOS while J Fuller (T20-136 matches-1357 runs-127 wickets) scored the highest fantasy points(291) for SOB. They will be in the spotlight in the upcoming affair.
3
NOS wickets keeper batters A Davies and Q de Kock are in better touch in comparison with NOS wicketkeeper batter M Pepper. So it will be better to pick atleast one of the NOS wicket-keeper batters in your fantasy teams.
4
NOS batter Harry Brook failed to see the magical moment in recent matches. He managed only 56 runs in 5 matches played in this season of The Hundred 2022. His form is a major concern for Northern Superchargers.
5
Hot Picks :A Lyth, D Wiese, J Fuller
Risky Picks: J Vince, F du Plessis, D Willey
Stay away :J Simpson
Grand League Captain Picks: F du Plessis, J Vince, A Lyth