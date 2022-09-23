Create
England
57/1 (6)
Current Run Rate: 9.5
PAK won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Will Jacks *
36
17
8
0
211
Dawid Malan
11
13
1
0
84
P'SHIP
39 (23)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Shahnawaz Dahani *
2
0
27
0
13.5
 
Usman Qadir, right-arm leg-break, comes into the attack
--
6
overs
53 /1 score
0
1
1
1w
1
4
0
runs
cricket bat icon Will Jacks *
32 (17)
cricket bat icon Dawid Malan
11 (13)
cricket ball icon Shahnawaz Dahani
0 /23
5.6 Shahnawaz Dahani to Will Jacks, OH DEAR! FOUR! Just manages to clear the mid-off fielder and runs away for another boundary. Change of pace, Jacks was early into the shot and goes through with it, lofts it well over Babar at wide mid-off and that runs away for yet another boundary.
5.5 Shahnawaz Dahani to Will Jacks, FOUR! THUMPED! What a shot that from Jacks. Back of a length on the off-stump, Jacks moves away and slammed it over the covers, runs away and picks out the ropes.
5.4 Shahnawaz Dahani to Dawid Malan, back of a length delivery, nips back into Malan, on the backfoot he clipped it around square-leg for a quick single.
5.4 Shahnawaz Dahani to Dawid Malan, WIDE! To straight, strays it way down the leg-side, pace off as well and Dahani needs to bowl that one again.
5.3 Shahnawaz Dahani to Will Jacks, back of a length on the outside off, Jacks opens the blade and pushes it towards point for a quick single.
5.2 Shahnawaz Dahani to Dawid Malan, back of a length on the outside off, Malan walks towards the bowler and dabs it delicately down to third-man but gets just a single.
5.1 Shahnawaz Dahani to Dawid Malan, OH! Sharp bumper, banged it into the track and well directed as well, Malan swivels to pull and misses, a stare from Dahani at the end!
Jacks is trying to replicate what Alex Hales did yesterday, and turns out he's finding success in doing so! England have raced to 45 with one over left in the powerplay!
5
overs
45 /1 score
0
0
0
1
4
4
runs
cricket bat icon Will Jacks *
27 (14)
cricket bat icon Dawid Malan
9 (10)
cricket ball icon Haris Rauf
0 /20
4.6 Haris Rauf to Will Jacks, OH! FOUR MORE! Sloppy from the mid-wicket fielder, dives over that one and runs away for another boundary. Was change of pace, Jacks mistimes the heave but still had enough timing to put that one away for another boundary.
4.5 Haris Rauf to Will Jacks, FOUR! SMASHED! That is right. Full and straight, Jacks hangs back and waits for it, he absolutely hammered it straight back past Rauf, races to the fence for a boundary.
4.4 Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan, length delivery on the pads, Malan misses the flick and that thuds on the pad, they sneak in a leg-bye.
4.3 Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan, short of a good length on the fourth stump, Malan opens the blade and carves it away but cover was quick to gather and stop.
4.2 Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan, OH! Back of a length with pace, angling across left-hander on the fifth stump, Malan looking to cut that one away but gets beaten.
4.1 Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan, searching for the yorker straight away, goes full instead and Malan clips it off his pads to mid-on for no run.
Haris Rauf, right-arm fast, comes into the attack
Plenty of fortune for England, plenty of runs for England! The outside edges of both these batters prove to be extremely productive, having contributed 8 out of the 15 off the Dahani over!