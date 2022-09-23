Stadium
National Stadium, Karachi, Karachi
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
Mohammad Rizwan is in top-notch form in the T20I series. He has been scoring half-centuries regularly since Asia Cup. He has amassed 156 runs in 2 inns with an average of 78 runs per match.
2
One can't do the mistake of not picking Babar Azam in the fantasy team. He is the backbone of Pakistan and so did he proved in the last match as well. He scored a classic Hundred (110 runs off 66 deliveries) and made his comeback in the T20I as well.
3
England's prime all-rounder Moeen Ali is in his true form. His contribution in the last match was excellent where he scored 55 runs off 23 deliveries. He can be handy with the ball as well and can take wickets as well.
4
Alex Hales and Ben Duckett contribute a lot of runs and can act as fiery batsmen for England. Hales has amassed 79 runs in 2 inns while Duckett amassed 64 runs in 2 inns.
5
Hot Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales
Safe Picks: Philip Salt, Haris Rauf
Stay Aways: Khusdil Shah
Grand League Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Alex Hales