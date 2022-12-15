Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
West Indies Women
England Women
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Lauren Winfield
ENG-W
. BAT
15
Runs
1 Match
2.Djenaba Joseph
WI-W
. BAT
8
Runs
107.14
44.44
1.Katherine Brunt
ENG-W
. BOWL
1
Wkt
2.50
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.